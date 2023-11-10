The first full week of the 2023-24 MLB offseason is wrapping up and we're still waiting on the first major move. That's not unusual. The offseason is a marathon, not a sprint, much like the season itself. The moves -- small and large -- will arrive soon enough. Here are our top 50 free agents and top 25 trade candidates. Now are Friday's hot stove rumors.

Multiple teams pursuing Severino

Luis Severino NYY • SP • #40 ERA 6.65 WHIP 1.65 IP 89.1 BB 34 K 79 View Profile

As many as eight teams are pursuing free agent right-hander Luis Severino, reports The Athletic. The Yankees, Severino's former team, are not believed to be among them. Severino's recovery from a late season oblique injury is said to be going well. The soon-to-be 30-year-old had a dreadful 2023 season around a lat injury and the oblique injury.

Given his extensive injury history and poor 2023 performance, Severino is likely to sign a one-year "prove yourself" contract, and he does offer upside. He received Cy Young votes in 2017 and 2018, and pitched to a 3.18 ERA with 112 strikeouts in 102 innings as recently as 2022. Severino might only give you 100 innings in 2024, though there's a chance they're very darn good.

Three teams interested in Candelario

Jeimer Candelario CHC • 1B • #9 BA 0.251 R 77 HR 22 RBI 70 SB 8 View Profile

The Angels, Diamondbacks, and Reds are among the teams with interest in free agent Jeimer Candelario, according to the New York Post. Anthony Rendon's injury trouble creates uncertainty at third base for the Angels and Shohei Ohtani's potential departure would create an opening at DH. The D-backs could use a big bat at the hot corner. Both are obvious fits for Candelario.

Cincinnati is an interesting fit because, on paper, the Reds have more infielders than roster spots: Elly De La Cruz, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Noelvi Marte, Matt McLain, and Spencer Steer. That said, Steer can play left field, plus there's the DH spot. The Reds could also bring in the veteran Candelario to play third base, and then trade a young infielder (Marte?) for pitching.

Greinke undecided about future

Zack Greinke KC • SP • #23 ERA 5.06 WHIP 1.27 IP 142.1 BB 23 K 97 View Profile

Right-hander Zack Greinke is still undecided about his future, Royals GM J.J. Picollo told MLB.com earlier this week. The 40-year-old pitched to a 5.06 ERA in 142 1/3 innings this season, and Kansas City paired him with an opener at times. Greinke is a year removed from throwing 137 innings with a 3.68 ERA, so you needn't look back far to see the last time he was effective.

The only locks for Kansas City's 2024 rotation are Jordan Lyles, Cole Ragans, and Brady Singer. They have candidates for the final two rotation spots (Daniel Lynch IV, Alec Marsh, Angel Zerpa, etc.) though a rebuilding team bringing in a veteran starter to eat up some innings so they can avoid overworking young pitchers is never a bad idea. If not Greinke, then someone else.