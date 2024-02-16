Spring training camps are open across Arizona and Florida and still dozens of free agents remain unsigned. Fourteen of our top 50 free agents do not have contracts, including four of the top 10. Eventually a team will spring into action and sign one of those guys, and be happy they did. Here now are Friday's hot stove rumors.

Yankees still open to adding

The Yankees are still open to adding to their roster, particularly pitching, GM Brian Cashman said Thursday. "We're not 'pencils down' by any means. If there are ways to improve the club, we can be open-minded to that ... You can score as much as you want, but the pitching is always the key to the kingdom," Cashman told The Athletic.

New York signed Marcus Stroman to stabilize the rotation this offseason, though they parted with four pitchers to get Juan Soto, including three who pitched in the big leagues last season. Even if they don't splurge for a high-end free agent, the Yankees could stand to add more pitching depth just to help them cover the 162 games worth of innings that are coming.

Angels mulling run at top free agents

The Angels are mulling over whether to make a run at a top free agent like Cody Bellinger, Jordan Montgomery, or Blake Snell, reports the New York Post. They have also have interest in second- and third-tier free agents like Michael Lorenzen and Amed Rosario. The Angels have been active this offseason, mostly adding relievers and complementary players.

Angels owner Arte Moreno recently said the club will operate will a lower payroll in 2024 than in previous years. According to Cot's Baseball Contracts, the Halos have $173.2 million on the books for 2024. That is well south of their $212.2 million payroll last Opening Day. The Angels could sign a top-tier free agent and still come in with a lower payroll than last season.

Marlins made offer to Anderson

The Marlins have made an offer to free agent shortstop Tim Anderson, according to The Athletic. Utility man Jon Berti is in line to be Miami's starting shortstop at the moment. Vidal Bruján and Nick Gordon could also be in that mix, ditto prospect Jacob Amaya. Anderson, 30, was one of the worst everyday players in baseball last season, though he was one of the best contact hitters in the game from 2019-22, and is a decent bounce-back candidate.

Twins still interested in Taylor

The Twins still have interest in re-signing outfielder Michael A. Taylor, reports the Star Tribune. Byron Buxton is set to return to center field in 2023, though his injury history means Minnesota needs a quality backup, and right now utility man Willi Castro is Plan B in center. Taylor, 33 next month, has power and remains a very good defensive center fielder. He would be a more than capable backup center fielder while also providing righty balance to a lefty-heavy lineup.