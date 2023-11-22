The hot stove is beginning to heat up. There have been several trades and free agent signings in recent days, including the Mariners sending Eugenio Suárez to the NL champion Diamondbacks on Wednesday. The two teams managed to swing the deal right before Thanksgiving. Here now are Thursday's hot stove rumors.

Plenty of interest in Yamamoto

According to agent Joel Wolfe, 11-14 teams have checked in on Orix Buffaloes ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto since he was officially posted Tuesday, according to the Kyodo News. "This is by far the player with the most interested teams that I have ever seen at the beginning of free agency ... Something like this only happens once every 10 or 15 years," Wolfe said.

Yamamoto, 25, won his third straight Eiji Sawamura Award this season as Japan's top pitcher in 2023. Given his age and pedigree, and the shortage of high-end starters in free agency, Yamamoto is looking at a $200-plus-million contract this offseason. The current record for a Japanese player is Masahiro Tanaka's seven-year, $155 million contract with the Yankees a decade ago.

Tigers interested in Lugo

Count the Tigers among the teams with interest in pitcher Seth Lugo, reports MLB.com. Lugo, a longtime reliever with the Mets, successfully transitioned to the rotation with the Padres this past season. The 34-year-old made 26 starts and threw 146 1/3 innings with a 3.57 ERA for San Diego. He declined a $7.5 million player option to enter free agency.

With Eduardo Rodriguez opting out, the only locks for Detroit's rotation next season are Tarik Skubal, Reese Olson, and Matt Manning. Casey Mize, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft, is expected to return from Tommy John surgery and back surgery early in the season, possibly in time for Opening Day. Either way, the Tigers have a clear need for another starter and innings in general.