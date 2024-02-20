Spring training games are only a few days away and yet 12 of our top 50 free agents remain unsigned, including four of the top 10. One top-50 free agent came off the board Tuesday though: Hyun-Jin Ryu is heading back to Korea. The 36-year-old reportedly passed on MLB offers to return to the Hanwha Eagles of the Korea Baseball Organization, where he spend the first seven years of his career. Here now are Tuesday's hot stove rumors.

Wheeler extension a 'priority' for Phils

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski called an extension for ace Zack Wheeler a "priority," according to the Associated Press. Wheeler, who will become a free agent after this season, recently expressed a desire to remain with the club. It's unclear whether the two sides are engaged in active talks, or whether a new contract is close.

"Zack would not mislead you. Of course we've talked. It is a priority. We would love to get that deal done," Dombrowski told the Associated Press. "... He's a guy we would love to have in our organization for a long time."

Wheeler, 34 in May, is entering the final year of the five-year, $118 million contract he signed in December 2019. That contract has proven to be a steal. Over the last four years, Wheeler has a 3.06 ERA in 629 1/3 innings, and he leads all pitchers with 19.6 WAR. Wheeler is a $30-plus-million a year pitcher, rather easily too, though perhaps he'll take a discount to stay with the Phillies.

Casas open to extension with BoSox

First baseman Triston Casas is open to a long-term extension with the Red Sox, he told reporters (per MLB.com). He confirmed the two sides did have initial discussions about an extension, though obviously nothing has come together yet. Casas will not become a free agent until after the 2028 season, so this is not an urgent matter, but it's still something worth pursuing for both sides.

Casas, 24, had an incredible second half last season, slashing .317/.417/.617 with 15 home runs in 54 games after the All-Star break. Prior to the break, he hit .225/.330/.398 with nine homers 77 games. There are defensive concerns with Casas, who is limited to first base, though the bat is legit. If he repeats 2023 in 2024, his asking price will soar.