The Los Angeles Dodgers have bolstered their bullpen for the stretch run. Los Angeles has acquired veteran righty Chris Martin from the Chicago Cubs for utility man Zach McKinstry in the trade, the team announced Saturday.

Injuries have decimated the Dodgers bullpen this year. Daniel Hudson (torn ACL), Tommy Kahnle (forearm inflammation), and Blake Treinen (shoulder discomfort) are all out long-term, though Treinen faced hitters Friday and is on the path back. Brusdar Graterol (shoulder inflammation) is out as well. The Dodgers bullpen currently looks something like this:

Martin, 36, owns a 4.31 ERA with a stellar 40-to-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 31 1/3 innings this season. He has pitched in every role in his career (middle reliever, setup man, even closer at times) and gives Dodgers manager Dave Roberts another versatile relief option. Martin is making $2.5 million this year and will be a free agent after the season.

The 27-year-old McKinstry has had trouble cracking a stacked Los Angeles lineup in recent years. He's a career .210/.266/.403 hitter at the MLB level and a career .323/.401/.550 hitter in Triple-A. McKinstry has played every position except center field, first base, and catcher in his career. He's the kind of versatile bench player you'll find on the bench of many contenders.

At 67-32, the Dodgers have baseball's best record and comfortable 12-game lead in the NL West. The Cubs are 41-58 and are expected to continue selling prior to Tuesday's trade deadline. Catcher Willson Contreras, outfielder Ian Happ, and relievers Mychal Givens and David Robertson are their top trade chips.