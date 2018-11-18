Noah Syndergaard reportedly receiving significant trade interest, but Mets say the cost would be steep

New York Mets' star right-hander Noah Syndergaard is reportedly receiving significant trade interest this offseason, but the Mets aren't going to deal him for a package of prospects, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. The Mets, under their new general manager Brodie Van Wagenen, are aiming to contend in 2019 so they would need to make a trade that improves their roster both now and in the future, according to Rosenthal.

Syndergaard is under team control until 2021, and his projected salary in arbitration next season is $5.9 million, according to MLBTradeRumors.com. He is eligible for arbitration again in 2020 and 2021 before being eligible for free agency.

The 26-year-old posted a 3.03 ERA, 1.21. WHIP and 155 strikeouts in 154 1/3 innings this past season. However, he did struggle to stay healthy for a second straight year, missing time with a strained ligament in his right index finger, and hand, foot and mouth disease.

The San Diego Padres are one of the teams that reportedly might want to trade for Syndergaard this offseason after showing interest this past summer.

The Padres have one of the best farm systems in baseball right now. But they'll need to hand over more than prized prospects if they're going to snag Syndergaard. Mets chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon told MLB.com's Anthony DiComo that acceptable offers for Syndergaard "would have to be pretty lopsided."

Syndergaard is one of many big names who could be on the move this offseason.