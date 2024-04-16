The Atlanta Braves placed second baseman Ozzie Albies on the injured list on Tuesday with a fractured toe. Albies suffered the injury during Monday's game against the Houston Astros when he was struck by a pitch on his right big toe. Although he finished the game, clearly he wasn't able to avoid the shelf.

In a corresponding move, the Braves selected the contract of veteran infielder David Fletcher from Triple-A Gwinnett.

Albies, 27, is a three-time All-Star who was off to another good start. In his first 15 games this season, he batted .317/.386/.492 (138 OPS+) with two home runs and two stolen bases. His contributions have already been estimated to be worth more than a half Win Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference's calculations.

It's not immediately clear how long the Braves expect to be without Albies. Baseball Prospectus' recovery database reveals that players who miss action with a fractured big toe tend to be sidelined for an average of 35 days, or about five weeks' of action. Of course, every player and every injury is different in its own way. Albies, then, might end up deviating from that average in one direction or the other.

Fletcher, 29, was obtained in an offseason trade with the Los Angeles Angels. Earlier in his career, he was a highly productive player, to the extent that he received down ballot Most Valuable Player Award consideration in 2020. His performance has since cratered, with him posting a 71 OPS+ in his last 990 plate appearances. Fletcher does remain a highly skilled contact hitter. He should split time at second base with Luis Guillorme.

Albies is the second notable Braves player to suffer an injury over the last week-plus. Right-handed ace Spencer Strider was deemed out for the year over the weekend after undergoing elbow surgery to install an internal brace. The Braves, 10-5 on the campaign, are also without catcher Sean Murphy because of a strained oblique.