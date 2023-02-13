Spring training is upon us, baseball fans. All 30 MLB teams open camp later this week, then the Cactus League and Grapefruit League seasons get underway next weekend. I can't wait.

In the meantime, players are getting last-minute offseason trips in, and Phillies star Bryce Harper found himself in Phoenix over the weekend for the Waste Management tournament at TPC Scottsdale. He even led an E-A-G-L-E-S chant there, though the good vibes didn't last. The Eagles lost the Super Bowl to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Anyway, Harper and his wife, Kayla, were making their way through the Phoenix airport Monday morning when a fan stopped Harper for an autograph. He of course obliged, but since he didn't have a sharpie to sign a hat, he signed his left shoe with a pen and gave it to the fan. The two-time NL MVP then strolled through the airport with one shoe:

Airports are their own little world, man. Where else could you carry around your pillow and not be a weirdo? If you see someone strolling down the block with one shoe, you'd say 'huh, that's weird.' In an airport? Whatever, par for the course. Don't know how that guy lost his shoe but it's an airport. I get it.

Good on Harper though. A fan asked for an autograph and he went above and beyond to make it happen.