Rays' Blake Snell has NSFW reaction to reported Tommy Pham trade with Padres on Twitch stream

According to multiple reports, the San Diego Padres are acquiring outfielder Tommy Pham from the Tampa Bay Rays in a four-player trade. Not everyone is happy about it. Rays pitcher Blake Snell was streaming on Twitch when he found out that Pham is expected to head to San Diego in exchange for outfielder Hunter Renfroe and a prospect... and he had quite the strong reaction.

He was also visibly upset. Take a look at his reaction here. (Warning: the video contains NSFW language)

"We gave Pham up for Renfroe and a damn slapd--- prospect?" Snell said during the Twitch stream.

You have to respect Snell's honesty. He went on explaining his gut reaction to the news. He clarified that he is in no way concerned about the talent level of the team -- he will just miss what Pham brought to the group.

Blake Snell on Tommy Pham pic.twitter.com/9SGMKjXdIp — Kevin (@K3V1N) December 6, 2019

"I know we the real deal, I'm not worried about the Rays being bad, bro. I'm more just like upset that we gave away a huge piece of our team," he said.

Snell also credited Pham with bringing "swag" to the squad.

"He was the swag of our team, he lifted a lot of players up with just his presence, and made other guys more swaggy," he said.

The Padres would reportedly get two-way prospect Jake Cronenworth and the Rays would get second base prospect Xavier Edwards in the deal.

Hopefully Edwards and Renfroe do not take the reaction too personally when they meet.

Snell admitted he does not know much about one of his new teammates, but hopes Edwards lives up to what people have been saying about him.

"Edwards is adored apparently. Bro, I don't know anything about Edwards. I mean, I hope he's really good bro, I really do," Snell said.

Last season Pham had an .818 OPS, 21 home runs and 25 steals. In 2019 Renfroe had a .778 OPS, 33 home runs and five steals.