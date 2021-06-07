Prior to this weekend, the Boston Red Sox had lost 16 of their last 17 games in Yankee Stadium. Hell, even in 2018 -- when they won 108 games and the World Series -- they lost all three series in the Bronx. They hadn't won a series there since Aug. 11-13, 2017. The Red Sox took care of that by winning the first two games of the series on Friday and Saturday over the struggling Yankees. Sunday, they were going for their first sweep in Yankee Stadium since 2011.

It took a late comeback and extra innings to pull it off, but they got the job done, 6-5 in 10 innings.

The big blow came via star shortstop Xander Bogaerts in extras with two outs:

The Red Sox drew first blood with an Alex Verdugo homer in the top of the first, but the Yankees rallied for two in the bottom on a Gary Sanchez double. The Yankees would tack on one in the fourth, but it was a pitchers duel for a bit after the first. Domingo German allowed just the one run on three hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Once German exited, though, the Yankees' lead vanished. Marwin Gonzalez tied things up with a two-run shot in the seventh. In the eighth, Christian Arroyo doubled to lead things off and scored after two productive outs. The Red Sox had taken the lead and were looking that rare sweep square in the face.

The Yankees wouldn't go quietly, though. Aaron Judge drew a one-out walk in the ninth and then Gleyber Torres doubled him home. The Yankees would end up with runners on first and third for Rougned Odor. The walkoff run was 90 feet away, but Odor was rung up on a pitch that should've been ball four.

Multiple ejections from the Yankees bench ensued.

Regardless, the Red Sox got their two runs in the top of the 10th and the Yankees only managed one in the bottom half, with a Miguel Andujar double play looming large.

The Red Sox are now 36-23, trailing the Rays by one game in the AL East. The Yankees have lost 10 of their last 13 games. Their 31-29 record is good for fourth place in the AL East and they are 6 1/2 out.