Red Sox's top pitching prospect Jason Groome to undergo Tommy John surgery

Tough news for the Red Sox as the team announced that top pitching prospect Jason Groome will undergo Tommy John surgery.

The 19-year-old had yet to pitch in 2018 because of what was initially a flexor strain. Now, though, reconstructive surgery on his UCL is the next step. This of course means that Groome likely won't pitch for a full calendar year.

The former 12th-overall pick reached the Class A South Atlantic League last season, so he wasn't likely to help the Sox at the big-league level this season. Still, this is obviously a blow for a pitcher who entered 2018 as a consensus top-100 prospect. Across parts of two minor-league seasons, Groome has pitched to a 5.37 ERA in 17 starts. Along the way, he's struck out 82 and walked 34 in 62 innings.

This continues what's been something of a tough year for the Sox's farm system. Back in April, infielder Michael Chavis, the team's top position prospect, was suspended for 80 games after testing positive for a banned performance-enhancing substance.