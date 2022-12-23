The San Francisco Giants have reached a three-year agreement worth $33 million with left-handed reliever Taylor Rogers, according to The Athletic. On the Giants, Taylor will be reunited with his twin brother Tyler Rogers, seemingly making them the first twin brothers to play together since Jose and Ozzie Canseco were teammates as part of the 1990 Oakland Athletics.

Taylor Rogers, 32 years old, is coming off a disappointing season that saw him post a 4.76 ERA (81 ERA+) and a 4.42 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 64 innings split between the San Diego Padres and the Milwaukee Brewers. (He was also traded from the Minnesota Twins to the Padres in April, meaning he spent time with three organizations during the course of the year.) For his career, he's amassed a 3.42 ERA and 4.68 strikeout-to-walk ratio, contributions that Baseball-Reference estimates have been worth 5.7 Wins Above Replacement.

Historically, Rogers has been an effective reliever. He made the All-Star Game during the 2021 season, and in his first six big-league campaigns he compiled a 3.15 ERA (139 ERA+) and a 4.75 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

The Giants may have lost star shortstop Carlos Correa over a disagreement concerning his physical, but they have made a number of other additions this winter, including outfielders Mitch Haniger and Michael Conforto and starting pitchers Ross Stripling and Sean Manaea. The Giants also retained outfielder Joc Pederson after his breakout year.

The Rogers twins are the fourth set of twins to play on the same team, according to Baseball Almanac. In addition to the Cansecos, the others were Eddie and Johnny O'Brien and Joe and Red Shannon. Earlier this year MLB.com's Sarah Langs highlighted the nine other sets of big-league twins.