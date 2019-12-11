Where Gerrit Cole's historic $324 million deal ranks among richest contracts in MLB history for a pitcher

On Monday afternoon, the Washington Nationals agreed to terms with free-agent ace and reigning World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg on a record-breaking seven-year deal worth $245 million. Strasburg's contract represented both the richest ever signed by a pitcher (though a third of the pact will reportedly be deferred), and the one with the highest average annual value. On Tuesday night, Gerrit Cole shattered that mark, reportedly agreeing to a nine-year deal worth $324 million to join the New York Yankees.

Cole's agreement comes after weeks connecting him to the Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels, among others.

This, then, is the winter of record-breaking pitcher contracts. It's worth noting that Strasburg and now Cole are just the fifth and sixth pitchers to ever top $200 million. Prior to Strasburg's deal, the only pitchers to top so much as $190 million were David Price (who held the record, at $217 million), Clayton Kershaw, Max Scherzer and Zack Greinke. Cole, obviously, is the first to ever go over the $300 million mark.

For more perspective, here are the 10 richest pitcher contracts in history, as judged by total value (salary information courtesy of Cot's Contracts, which is hosted at Baseball Prospectus):

Rank Pitcher Team Amount Begins Ends 1. Gerrit Cole Yankees $324M

2020 2028 2. Stephen Strasburg Nationals $245M 2020 2026 3. David Price Red Sox $217M 2016 2022 4. Clayton Kershaw Dodgers $215M 2014 2020 5. Max Scherzer Nationals $210M 2015 2021 6. Zack Greinke Diamondbacks $206.5M 2016 2021 7. Justin Verlander Tigers $180M 2013 2019 8. Felix Hernandez Mariners $175M 2013 2019 9. CC Sabathia Yankees $161M 2009 2015 T-10. Masahiro Tanaka Yankees $155M 2014 2020 T-10. Jon Lester Cubs $155M 2015 2020

And here are the 10 most lucrative pitching contracts, according to average annual value:

Gerrit Cole, $36 million Stephen Strasburg, $35 million Justin Verlander, $33 million Zack Greinke, $32.5 million David Price, $31 million Clayton Kershaw, $31 million Max Scherzer, $30 million Roger Clemens, $28 million Jacob deGrom, $27.5 million Jon Lester, $25.8 million

Cole's AAV is also the highest in baseball, eclipsing Mike Trout, who previously held that distinction at $35.5 million. It's the fourth-largest deal in baseball history overall.