Where Gerrit Cole's historic $324 million deal ranks among richest contracts in MLB history for a pitcher
Cole, who is leaving the Astros for the Yankees, has the richest deal ever signed by a pitcher
On Monday afternoon, the Washington Nationals agreed to terms with free-agent ace and reigning World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg on a record-breaking seven-year deal worth $245 million. Strasburg's contract represented both the richest ever signed by a pitcher (though a third of the pact will reportedly be deferred), and the one with the highest average annual value. On Tuesday night, Gerrit Cole shattered that mark, reportedly agreeing to a nine-year deal worth $324 million to join the New York Yankees.
Cole's agreement comes after weeks connecting him to the Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels, among others.
This, then, is the winter of record-breaking pitcher contracts. It's worth noting that Strasburg and now Cole are just the fifth and sixth pitchers to ever top $200 million. Prior to Strasburg's deal, the only pitchers to top so much as $190 million were David Price (who held the record, at $217 million), Clayton Kershaw, Max Scherzer and Zack Greinke. Cole, obviously, is the first to ever go over the $300 million mark.
For more perspective, here are the 10 richest pitcher contracts in history, as judged by total value (salary information courtesy of Cot's Contracts, which is hosted at Baseball Prospectus):
|Rank
|Pitcher
|Team
|Amount
|Begins
|Ends
|1.
|Gerrit Cole
|Yankees
|$324M
|2020
|2028
|2.
Stephen Strasburg
Nationals
$245M
2020
2026
|3.
David Price
$217M
2016
2022
|4.
Clayton Kershaw
Dodgers
$215M
2014
2020
|5.
Max Scherzer
Nationals
$210M
2015
2021
|6.
Zack Greinke
$206.5M
2016
2021
|7.
$180M
2013
2019
|8.
$175M
2013
2019
|9.
Yankees
$161M
2009
2015
|T-10.
|Masahiro Tanaka
|Yankees
|$155M
|2014
|2020
|T-10.
|Jon Lester
|Cubs
|$155M
|2015
|2020
And here are the 10 most lucrative pitching contracts, according to average annual value:
- Gerrit Cole, $36 million
- Stephen Strasburg, $35 million
- Justin Verlander, $33 million
- Zack Greinke, $32.5 million
- David Price, $31 million
- Clayton Kershaw, $31 million
- Max Scherzer, $30 million
- Roger Clemens, $28 million
- Jacob deGrom, $27.5 million
- Jon Lester, $25.8 million
Cole's AAV is also the highest in baseball, eclipsing Mike Trout, who previously held that distinction at $35.5 million. It's the fourth-largest deal in baseball history overall.
