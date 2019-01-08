White Sox reportedly sign Manny Machado's long-time friend after trading for his brother-in-law earlier in the offseason

The White Sox have agreed to sign free-agent outfielder Jon Jay to a one-year, $4 million deal, pending a physical, reports Jon Heyman.

Jay is a career .285 hitter with a .352 on-base percentage and a veteran who has been on six different playoff teams. To open the season, Jay is likely a starter alongside Adam Engel and Daniel Palka in the outfield, though something will need to give after a few weeks when Eloy Jimenez's service time has been sufficiently manipulated, er, I mean, once Jimenez has worked enough on his defense in Triple-A.

This is all kind of beside the point, though. As a tweet from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic pointed out Monday night:

If #WhiteSox complete deal for Jon Jay, it might be another step in their recruitment of Manny Machado. Jay, Machado and Machado’s brother-in-law Yonder Alonso train together in Miami in the off-season. Each wrote about it for The Players’ Tribune in 2017: https://t.co/MSyUwSm8dM — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 8, 2019

The article Rosenthal mentions is "The Miami Baseball Brotherhood" and it is written by Jay, Yonder Alonso and Manny Machado. Check out the intro from Machado:

There's just something special about Miami. It's where we all grew up, but it's so much more than that. This city is in our hearts. It's our one true love. And the place we always come back to. For Jon, Yonder and I, Miami means family, good friends, culture and … baseball. Each winter we meet up in our hometown and we go to work. We laugh a lot, too, and have fun together. At the end of the day, though, we're there to put in work and to get better at baseball. We do it for ourselves, of course, and for the love of the game. But we also do it for the city we call home, this place we each love. We want to be the best. We want to make Miami proud.

The trio works out together in the offseason. They are obviously a very close-knit group of friends. As noted, Jay is now with the White Sox. The White Sox also acquired Alonso earlier this offseason, who also happens to be Machado's brother-in-law now.

The big prize is obviously Machado, a 26-year-old superstar. And it appears the White Sox are putting on the full-court press here in order to land Machado, with getting to play with his baseball brothers as added sweetener to whatever piles of money they are offering him.

Will that tip the scales? Tough to say, though it's worth noting that Machado's wife reportedly prefers the Yankees and surely she'd trump the brothers, right? Happy wife is a happy life and all that.

My biggest takeaway? We're all pretty desperate for Machado (and Bryce Harper) to choose a destination when this kind of dot-connecting is taking place.