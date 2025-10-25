While the game didn't end up being close, World Series Game 1 brought the goods. It was an 11-4 Blue Jays win over the defending champion Dodgers, but one of the main things I'd ask of a World Series game is to see something special, and we had one of the biggest innings in World Series history. That works.

Here in best bets, we hit on George Springer (over hits plus runs plus RBI) and Trey Yesavage (under strikeouts), but missed our other two plays. A 2-2 day isn't bad, but let's strive for better today.

Lines are courtesy of BetMGM.

George Springer over 1.5 H+R+RBI (-125)

We're riding the hot hand here, even with a little juice. Springer didn't even have a huge game on Friday, but he still had two hits and a run scored. So far in 12 playoff games this season, he's racked up 13 hits, 12 runs and nine RBI, good for an average of nearly three per game on this prop.

He's never seen Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto, but I'm comfortable with playoff Springer.

Kevin Gausman over 2.5 earned runs allowed (+100)

This might be a gut feeling more than anything else, but I think the Dodgers get to Blue Jays starter Gausman early. Walks have been an issue for him in the playoffs, having issued nine in 18 innings, and this is an offense that punishes pitchers for giving out too many free passes. It isn't difficult to foresee a pair of walks before a three-run home run getting the Dodgers on the board in one of the first three innings.

Over 7.5 runs (-110)

Is this recency bias after the offensive explosion on Game 1? Perhaps! I'm staying away from picking a winner here because it feels pretty unpredictable, but I do think we'll see some runs scored. Expecting a repeat of Game 1 with 15 total runs would be folly, but we don't need the offenses to go crazy to get to eight. A 5-3 final score works and my expectation is we get there with relative ease. These are two great offenses and the starting pitchers have just enough warts to believe we'll see a decent amount of bullpen work. This all means runs.