New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his 55th home of the season in the fourth inning of Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins.

Judge's latest blast set the franchise record for most home runs in a season by a right-handed batter. He had been tied with Alex Rodriguez, who tallied 54 home runs in his final MVP season of 2007. As well, Judge is now just six home runs away from tying Roger Maris' American League record of 61 set in 1961. Judge is now on pace for 66 home runs this season.

Here's a look at No. 55 for Judge:

That 374-foot homer came at the expense of a Louis Varland changeup, and it left the bat at 102.1 mph. It wasn't the most authoritative of homers, at least by Judge's lofty standards, but it certainly wasn't a cheap one. Judge has now homered in four straight games and in six of his last eight games. The AL MVP frontrunner's slash line for the season now stands at .302/.403/.687.

The remainder of the Yankee offense, however, continues to struggle. In related matters, 35 of Judge's 55 home runs this season have been solo homers. While the Yankees still lead the American League East, their lead has dropped from 15 1/2 on July 8 to 4 1/2 over the Tampa Bays entering Wednesday's slate.