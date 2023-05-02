One day after slugger Aaron Judge landed on the injured list because of a hip injury, the New York Yankees have activated fly-catcher Harrison Bader from the IL. In a corresponding move, Franchy Cordero has been optioned back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The club made the announcement on Tuesday morning.

Bader, 28, has been sidelined for the entire regular season to date because of a strained oblique. Last season, Bader, who's a standout defensive center fielder, was acquired from the Cardinals in exchange for left-handed starter Jordan Montgomery. He struggled across 14 games with the Yankees but his career OPS+ of 97 makes him a valuable contributor in light of his value in the field and on the bases.

As well, Bader put up big numbers at the plate last postseason with the Yankees. The 2023 season marks Bader's walk year.

Bader's return to the Yankees' outfield situation is a welcome one. In addition to the loss of Judge, Giancarlo Stanton is also on the IL for an extended say because of a hamstring strain.

Bader returns to a Yankees team that's been disappointing of late. Going into Tuesday night's game against the Guardians, the Yankees stand at 15-15 on the season and are in last place in the American League East. As well, the Yankees, losers of four straight, are already 8 1/2 games behind the first-place Rays in the division.