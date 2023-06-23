New York Yankees right-hander Domingo Germán authored a disastrous start on Thursday night against the Seattle Mariners (GameTracker). Although Germán was removed in the fourth inning, he nevertheless became the eighth pitcher to be charged with 10 or more runs allowed in a single appearance.

Germán's final line saw him give up those 10 runs (eight earned) on eight hits and two walks. He struck out four batters. He was not aided by a defense that made three errors behind him. Germán even contributed to the nonsense with his own mistake.

As noted in the introduction, this is the eighth occurrence this season in which a pitcher has been charged with 10 or more runs. Luis Cessa and Braxton Garrett were tied for "first" in this respect. Each surrendered 11 runs in outings earlier this season.

Here's a look at the Yankees to yield at least 10 runs since 2000, courtesy of YES Network researcher James Smyth. Do note that Germán is the first member of New York's staff to accomplish the feat since Masahiro Tanaka in 2019.

Germán, 30, entered Thursday having compiled a 4.30 ERA (97 ERA+) and a 2.83 strikeout-to-walk ratio over his first 13 starts. Even so, this is his second consecutive stinker. Last time out, against the Boston Red Sox no less, he surrendered seven runs (all earned) in just two innings of work.

Thursday marked Germán's fourth start since being suspended for violating Major League Baseball's policy on grip-enhancing substances. It's notable that Germán's suspension stemmed from his most recent start against the Mariners, back on May 29. Pitchers found in violation of the rule are ejected and automatically suspended for 10 games.