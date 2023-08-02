The New York Yankees invited 10-year-old Alexa Cardona from Franklin Square, N.Y. to batting practice before their game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, a month after she went viral for hitting Nassau County politician Bruce Blakeman in the back of the head with a water balloon. The rising fifth-grader's 100-foot throw was made during Stewart Manor's annual Fourth of July parade, which features a neighborhood water balloon fight.

Video of Cardona's throw earned 40 million views -- partially because the video was incorrectly framed as a water balloon being thrown at former vice president Mike Pence -- and earned both her and Blakeman a trip to Yankee Stadium. Among the Yankees impressed with Cardona's throw included Harrison Bader, Anthony Volpe and hitting coach Sean Casey.

According to Fox News, Cardona learned to throw the way she did by virtue of playing softball for the last two years. Blakeman would go on to show the video to Yankees president Randy Levine, earning Cardona and her family a trip to the game.

"Everybody was so impressed with her arm that the Yankees are thinking of signing her to a contract," Blakeman said.

Signing Cardona, or any talented youngster in the Tri-State Area, would be bound to improve the Yankees as their season continues to go into a tailspin and the fanbase becomes angrier. Hours after adding only two relievers at the trade deadline, the Yankees were soundly beat 5-2 by the Rays and dropped to 55-52, last in the AL East.