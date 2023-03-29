The New York Yankees have agreed to terms with free agent outfielder Franchy Cordero, according to ESPN. The report indicates Cordero will make the Yankees' Opening Day roster.

Cordero, 28, was with the Orioles in spring training this season, but didn't make the team. It wasn't for lack of spring performance, as he hit .413 with four doubles, a triple and two home runs in 46 at-bats.

In 726 career MLB plate appearances, Cordero is a .221/.290/.386 (83 OPS+) hitter with 35 doubles, five triples, 21 homers, 74 RBI, 91 runs, 13 stolen bases and -0.6 WAR.

Cordero with the Yankees will serve as bench depth. The outfield is set with Aaron Judge in center field, Giancarlo Stanton in right and Aaron Hicks in left. Once Harrison Bader returns from injury, he'll push Judge to right with Stanton moving to DH duties. Oswaldo Cabrera could also help in the outfield, where former shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa has been taking reps as he transitions to a utility player with Anthony Volpe winning the shortstop job out of camp.

The Yankees were 99-63 last season, winning the AL East and advancing to the ALCS before being swept by the eventual World Series champion Astros.