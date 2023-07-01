The New York Yankees (45-36) open their day-night doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals (33-47) on Saturday afternoon. New York has won four of its last five games, scoring 21 combined runs in the final two games of its series at Oakland earlier this week. St. Louis is on a two-game losing skid and is coming off a 14-0 loss to Houston on Thursday.

The first pitch is set for 2:15 p.m. ET. St. Louis is listed at -115 on the money line (risk $115 to win $100) in the latest Cardinals vs. Yankees odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total runs scored is 9.

Here are several MLB betting lines and trends for Yankees vs. Cardinals:

Yankees vs. Cardinals money line: Cardinals -115, Yankees -105

Yankees vs. Cardinals run line: Cardinals -1.5 (+175)

Yankees vs. Cardinals over/under: 9 runs

STL: Cardinals are 4-1 in their last five home games vs. New York

NYY: Yankees are 4-1 in their last five games

Why you should back the Cardinals



New York starter Luis Severino allowed 21 runs on 29 hits and nine walks in 18.2 innings across four starts prior to his last outing, giving him a disappointing 5.25 ERA overall this season. Meanwhile, Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty is moving back into the rotation after missing his last scheduled start due to a sore hip. He worked into the seventh inning in his last start against Washington.

The Cardinals are coming off a pair of losses to Houston, but they won six of their previous eight games. Veteran first baseman Paul Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with a .285 batting average, 14 home runs and 42 RBI, racking up three hits against Houston on Wednesday. Third baseman Nolan Arenado and second baseman Brendan Donovan are both hitting above the .270 mark this season as well. See which team to back here.

Why you should back the Yankees

These teams are entering the series with different mindsets, as St. Louis is coming off a 14-0 loss to Houston while New York blew out Oakland in back-to-back games. The first outing featured a perfect game from Domingo German, and the Yankees added 10 runs on Thursday to clinch the series. They are facing Flaherty, who allowed 12 runs on 20 hits and four walks across two starts prior to his last outing.

Severino is coming off his best showing of the season, throwing six strong innings to beat Texas on June 24. New York's leading batter, Anthony Rizzo, was going to miss Friday's opener due to a bruised elbow, but the day off has led to a probable status for this contest. New York has been the much better team this season, and it is in better form heading into this game. See which team to back here.

