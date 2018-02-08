Yasiel Puig fired by his agent over a reported behavioral issue
Wasserman Agency 'terminated' its 'professional relationship' with the Dodgers outfielder
To hear of players changing agents isn't all too uncommon, but hearing the opposite is a rarity. Wednesday, though, we saw a case. The Wasserman Agency emailed a statement to reporters saying it has "terminated" its "professional relationship" with Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig. No further details were given.
There's at least one report that the separation is due to a behavioral issue on Puig's part.
Keep in mind that agencies aren't dropping clients who make them boatloads of money for bat flips or not hustling out of the box. Puig is set to make over $9 million in 2018 before likely topping $10 million in arbitration in 2019 and then hitting free agency thereafter. It's a good chunk of money for an agency to leave on the table.
Puig, 27, hit .263/.346/.487 (118 OPS+) with 24 doubles, 28 homers, 74 RBI, 15 steals and exceptional defense in right field last season. His good all-around play was worth 3.7 WAR, his best all-around season since 2014, when he looked like a budding superstar.
Even with his bounce-back on the field, Puig's issues continued a bit in 2017. He was benched multiple times by manager Dave Roberts for showing up late, as late in the season as the third week in September. He also flipped off some Cleveland fans after a home run in June.
Again, though, these types of issues don't typically get a player fired by his agent.
Perhaps there's more to come on this front. It's hard to say. The Dodgers haven't said anything, nor has Puig, and the agency wouldn't say more than a one-sentence press release email.
-
Thumbs down turns thumbs up for Frazier
Perhaps a new on-base celebration for the Mets has been born
-
Marlins worse off than Miami MLS team?
Jeter wants everyone to know the Marlins are in trouble
-
Martinez unhappy with Red Sox
Martinez isn't happy with Boston and might take his talents elsewhere
-
O's pursuing rotation help
The Orioles need starting pitchers, but are willing to wait out the market
-
Rays to don Devil Rays garb in '18
The Rays will wear the rainbow uniforms on four occasions
-
PECOTA projects the '18 season
PECOTA foresees four superteams, four awful teams, and a bunch of interesting baseball
Add a Comment