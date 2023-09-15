Regular-season champion Martin Truex Jr. will try to avoid elimination on Saturday as the Round of 16 of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs concludes with the 2023 Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. A flat tire less than four laps into last weekend's race at Kansas caused a crash that ended Truex's day, leaving him seven points below the cut line for the Round of 12. Fourteen drivers will compete for 10 spots at NASCAR at Bristol, as Kyle Larson and Tyler Reddick clinched berths with victories in the first two playoff races.

Truex is listed at +1400 (risk $100 to win $1,400), while Larson is the +500 favorite in the latest 2023 Bristol Night Race odds. Denny Hamlin is +750 and Brad Keselowski is +800, while Christopher Bell and William Byron round out the top five 2023 NASCAR at Bristol contenders at +850. The NASCAR at Bristol Round-of-16 playoff race is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Bristol predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2023 Bass Pro Shops Night Race picks of your own.

Roberts was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting and now hands out NASCAR winners to his followers on SportsLine. Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Hamlin, won the HighPoint.com 400 on July 23 at +500. He also predicted Truex's victory at +650 in the Crayon 301 the previous week and Ross Chastain's triumph at +1000 in the Ally 400 in June. In addition, Roberts correctly called Larson's win at +650 in the NASCAR All-Star Race in May and nailed the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix winner in March by hitting Reddick's victory at +1000.

The expert also correctly predicted Chase Elliott to win the YellaWood 500 at +1200 last October and the Jockey Made in America 250 in 2021, nailed the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner by hitting Larson's victory at +550 and was on point by targeting Elliott as the winner of the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at +160 the previous week. Anyone who has followed his picks has cashed ticket after ticket.

2023 Bass Pro Shops Night Race expert predictions

One shocker: Roberts is fading Ryan Blaney, even though he is one of the favorites at +1000. In fact, Roberts says Blaney, who was fourth in this race in 2021 and recorded two victories and seven top-10 finishes in nine starts at Bristol across the Xfinity and Truck Series, barely even cracks the top 15.

"In 13 Cup Series starts at Bristol, he's averaged a 19th place finish," Roberts told SportsLine. "But he was 30th last season in the first race at Bristol with the NextGen car." See who else to fade here.

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Erik Jones, even though he's a +6000 longshot in the latest Bass Pro Shops Night Race odds. The 2017 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year is coming off his best performance of the season as he finished third at Kansas last weekend. Jones has posted five top-10 finishes in 10 Cup Series starts at Bristol and was runner-up in this race in 2017.

"His 13.3 average finish at the track is fourth-best among active drivers," Roberts told SportsLine. "He's a strong wild card this week, so search for the best price." See who else to back here.

2023 Bass Pro Shops Night Race odds, field, starting grid

Kyle Larson +500

Denny Hamlin +750

Brad Keselowski +800

Christopher Bell +850

William Byron +850

Ryan Blaney +1000

Kyle Busch +1000

Chase Elliott +1000

Chris Buescher +1200

Kevin Harvick +1200

Martin Truex Jr. +1400

Ross Chastain +1500

Joey Logano +1600

Tyler Reddick +1600

Bubba Wallace +3000

Ty Gibbs +4000

Alex Bowman +4500

Aric Almirola +6000

Erik Jones +6000

Daniel Suarez +8000

Chase Briscoe +10000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000

Michael McDowell +12500

A.J. Allmendinger +15000

Ryan Preece +20000

Austin Dillon +22500

Justin Haley +30000

Carson Hocevar +30000

Austin Cindric +40000

Harrison Burton +50000

Cole Custer +100000

Corey LaJoie +100000

Todd Gilliland +200000

Ty Dillon +300000

J.J. Yeley +300000

BJ McLeod +500000