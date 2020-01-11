LAL
OKC

Improved Thunder hope to flip script on Lakers

  Jan 11, 2020

The Los Angeles Lakers are right where they were expected to be -- at the top of the Western Conference standings.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are where very few outside of their locker room expected them to be, in the thick of the playoff race.

Saturday night in Oklahoma City, the two teams will meet under much different circumstances than they did earlier this season.

When the two teams met in back-to-back games on Nov. 19 and Nov. 22, the Lakers were in the midst of a white-hot 17-2 start in which they created separation in the West.

Los Angeles won both games, though neither was decided by more than five points.

After losing the second of those games to the Lakers on Nov. 22, the Thunder were 5-10 and seemed destined to sink well out of the playoff race.

After that, though, Oklahoma City started turning things around.

Since, the Thunder are 17-6 with the second-best record in the NBA since Thanksgiving.

In those two earlier games between the teams, Lakers star big man Anthony Davis played a major role, averaging 33.5 points and 9.0 rebounds.

But Davis might not play Saturday night, listed as questionable.

He missed Friday's game in Dallas after he suffered a bruised buttocks in Tuesday's win over the New York Knicks.

The Lakers didn't much look like they missed Davis on Friday as they scored 45 points in the first quarter to roll to a 129-114 win over the Mavericks, and Kyle Kuzma, starting in Davis' spot, scored a season-high 26 points.

"We want to be a hit-first kind of attack," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. "The pace that we've been playing with the last couple games showed up in that first half."

In that game, LeBron James passed Michael Jordan for fourth place in made field goals in NBA history.

Davis did join the Lakers on the two-game road trip. James played in Dallas, scoring 35 points, but he won't play against the Thunder, ruled out Saturday afternoon with flu-like symptoms.

While the second game of a back-to-back against a team with at least a day's rest is often a recipe for defeat, the Lakers are 4-0 this season on the second night of a back-to-back.

A big part of the Thunder's recent success has been the play of Danilo Gallinari, who is coming off a 23-point, 11-rebound performance in Thursday's win over the Houston Rockets.

"Gallo's like a little quiet assassin," Thunder point guard Chris Paul said. "When guys switch onto him, that's a mismatch. Gallo can drive, he can jab and shoot."

While Davis might miss Saturday's game, the Thunder will be without one of their big men, though his absence isn't nearly as costly as when the Lakers are missing their All-Star.

Backup center Nerlens Noel will miss his fourth consecutive game after sustaining a sprained left ankle Jan. 4 in Cleveland.

"I don't have a timetable for him," Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. "He is getting better. He is improving. There's been nothing that's set him back any further than he already was."

Noel is averaging 7.7 points and 5.1 rebounds in 34 games (three starts) this season.

Team Stats
Points 123 105
Field Goals 50-97 (51.5%) 41-89 (46.1%)
3-Pointers 15-31 (48.4%) 8-30 (26.7%)
Free Throws 8-10 (80.0%) 15-17 (88.2%)
Total Rebounds 58 41
Offensive 12 5
Defensive 41 31
Team 5 5
Assists 21 21
Steals 3 6
Blocks 4 6
Turnovers 12 7
Fouls 17 13
Technicals 1 1
R. Rondo PG 9
21 PTS, 12 REB, 8 AST
C. Paul PG 3
16 PTS, 5 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Lakers 31-7 41322921123
home team logo Thunder 22-16 19303323105
Team Stats
away team logo Lakers 31-7 113.2 PPG 45.5 RPG 25.9 APG
home team logo Thunder 22-16 108.9 PPG 43.7 RPG 21.3 APG
Key Players
K. Kuzma PF 12.4 PPG 3.7 RPG 0.9 APG 42.4 FG%
S. Gilgeous-Alexander SG 19.8 PPG 5.3 RPG 2.8 APG 46.4 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Kuzma PF 36 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
S. Gilgeous-Alexander SG 24 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
51.5 FG% 46.1
48.4 3PT FG% 26.7
80.0 FT% 88.2
Lakers
Starters
K. Kuzma
R. Rondo
K. Caldwell-Pope
Q. Cook
J. McGee
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Kuzma 36 7 0 15/24 4/6 2/4 0 38 0 0 1 2 5 +23 42
R. Rondo 21 12 8 10/22 1/6 0/0 1 33 1 0 2 2 10 +16 48
K. Caldwell-Pope 11 3 1 4/5 2/3 1/1 2 27 0 0 0 1 2 +17 16
Q. Cook 11 1 3 4/9 2/4 1/1 1 16 1 0 2 0 1 +11 17
J. McGee 6 7 2 3/6 0/0 0/0 2 20 1 1 3 3 4 +7 16
On Bench
T. Daniels
D. Howard
A. Caruso
J. Dudley
D. Green
D. Cousins
A. Davis
K. Antetokounmpo
T. Horton-Tucker
D. Cacok
L. James
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Daniels 12 5 0 5/11 2/6 0/0 3 19 0 0 0 1 4 -1 17
D. Howard 12 14 3 4/8 0/0 4/4 1 26 0 2 2 3 11 +11 32
A. Caruso 11 1 2 4/8 3/4 0/0 2 16 0 1 1 0 1 +11 16
J. Dudley 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 0 1 -8 1
D. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cousins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Horton-Tucker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cacok - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. James - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 123 53 21 50/97 15/31 8/10 17 204 3 4 12 12 41 +87 205
Thunder
Starters
A. Nader
D. Bazley
H. Diallo
D. Burton
J. Patton
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Nader 8 2 0 4/4 0/0 0/0 0 12 0 0 1 1 1 +1 9
D. Bazley 2 2 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 2 0 1 1 -9 8
H. Diallo 1 1 1 0/4 0/0 1/2 0 13 0 0 1 0 1 -7 3
D. Burton 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -2 0
J. Patton 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -2 0
On Bench
D. Schroder
M. Muscala
N. Noel
A. Roberson
K. Hervey
L. Dort
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Schroder 13 4 4 5/15 1/6 2/2 3 33 1 0 1 0 4 -6 25
M. Muscala 5 3 1 2/5 1/4 0/0 0 11 0 1 0 0 3 -1 11
N. Noel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hervey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Dort - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 105 36 21 41/89 8/30 15/17 13 80 6 6 7 5 31 -26 56
