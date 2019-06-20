2019 NBA Draft: Pelicans trade No. 4 pick to Hawks in exchange for Nos. 8, 17 and 35 picks, per report

The Atlanta Hawks have made the biggest draft night trade -- at least thus far.

According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, they've acquired the No. 4 pick in Thursday's draft from the New Orleans Pelicans in return for the Nos. 8, 17 and 35 picks. To balance the deal, the Pelicans are also sending Solomon Hill, the No. 57 pick and a future second-rounder, and Atlanta is sending a heavily protected first-rounder in 2020.

Wojnarowski also notes that the Hawks are believed to be interested in selecting Virginia guard De'Andre Hunter at No. 4. During the 2018-19 season, Hunter put together averages of 15.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting 43.8 percent from beyond the arc.

The top three picks of the draft looks to be set in stone. Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that the Pelicans are taking Zion Williamson at No. 1, the Memphis Grizzlies are selecting Ja Morant at two, and RJ Barrett will go to the New York Knicks at No. 3.

The Hawks could pair Hunter with an already stellar backcourt that includes 2018 first round picks Trae Young and Kevin Huerter. Young is one of the finalists for the NBA's Rookie of the Year Award, which will be announced during Monday's awards ceremony.

Considering that the Hawks had three picks in the top 35, it makes perfect sense that the franchise would look to move up and secure a different maker to add to their talented young core.