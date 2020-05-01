2020 NBA Mock Draft: Golden State gets Steph Curry's eventual successor in LaMelo Ball with top overall pick

Round 1- Pick 1 LaMelo Ball PG Australia • 6'6" / 180 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 17.0 RPG 7.5 APG 7.0 Even with a healthy Stephen Curry, depth at point guard figures to be a priority for the Warriors. LaMelo Ball would give them another gunner who can make plays and read defenses to complement the core already in place. He's a high-level passer and creator who perfectly fits where the NBA game is going.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Anthony Edwards SG Georgia • Fr • 6'5" / 225 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 19.1 RPG 5.2 APG 2.8 3P% 29.4% Cleveland went guard with its first pick in consecutive years, so here they get a combo guard with wing size who can fit with both Darius Garland and Collin Sexton to meld the pieces already in place together. Anthony Edwards is an explosive athlete who can create for himself and impacts both sides of the ball when he's really engaged. He still has a long ways to go in terms of shot selection and efficiency, but still just 18 years old, the physical tools are undeniable.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Killian Hayes PG France • 6'5" / 192 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Detroit's deficiencies abound, but addressing the point guard position should be top priority in a point-guard heavy draft. Killian Hayes is a crafty scorer and great passer who Detroit can groom to be its long-term answer at the position. What he lacks in burst and athleticism he makes up for with playmaking and pure feel. His stepback 3-pointer (combined with his left-handed jumper) is eerily reminiscent of the move that's made James Harden one of the most unguardable players in the NBA.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Obi Toppin PF Dayton • Soph • 6'9" / 220 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 20.0 RPG 7.5 BPG 1.2 Minnesota is all-in on their present with D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns. So why not give the two a fun weapon to help them win? Obi Toppin led college basketball last season in dunks and has shown immense promise as a passer out of the short roll and as a 3-point shooter. He could give the Wolves a dynamic offensive weapon athletic enough to finish all the lobs and make plays above the rim.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Isaac Okoro SF Auburn • Fr • 6'6" / 225 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 12.9 RPG 4.4 APG 2.0 3P% 29.0% The Hawks need to upgrade wing talent and defense, and Isaac Okoro could give them the best of both worlds. In terms of fit, Okoro and Atlanta are a match made in basketball heaven. He's a highly intelligent wing who can guard up and down the roster from his position and does all the little things to help his team win. The impact he can make without the ball makes him an ideal role player with Trae Young.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Tyrese Haliburton PG Iowa State • Soph • 6'5" / 175 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 15.2 RPG 5.9 APG 6.5 3P% 41.9% The Knicks should be looking to upgrade at point guard, and Tyrese Haliburton would be a great snag in this range. He's been very efficient in college as a scorer and distributor (42.6% from 3-point range in two seasons), and he's overcome his athletic limitations with elite feel and instincts on both ends of the court. Even with a frame still on the slender side, I think his basketball IQ and shooting makes him the clear third point guard in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Deni Avdija SF Israel • 6'9" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st The Bulls' hiring of Arturas Karnisovas makes them a wild card in this slot, and given his experience (and success) scouting the international scene, Deni Avdija is an intriguing option with upside. He's a point forward with solid handles and a diverse offensive arsenal who profiles as a potential secondary playmaker in the NBA. He could fit well in Chicago and grow alongside Coby White and Wendell Carter Jr. as they groom their nucleus for success.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Cole Anthony PG North Carolina • Fr • 6'3" / 190 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 18.5 RPG 5.7 APG 4.0 Healthy John Wall or not, Washington could use an infusion of talent at its lead guard spot, making Cole Anthony a good fit. He's a high-level shot maker and creator who can score in a variety of ways, be it off the dribble, off the catch or sprinting off screens. Think of him as a microwave scorer with upside to develop into a lead initiator.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Onyeka Okongwu C Southern California • Fr • 6'9" / 245 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 16.2 RPG 8.6 BPG 2.7 Onyeka Okongwu is my top-ranked center in this class, and a great fit for the Hornets to complement their nucleus of Miles Bridges, Devonte' Graham and PJ Washington. He's a tremendously versatile defender who can block shots and defend on the perimeter at a high level. And on offense, he's a reliable post scorer who has room to grow his range to the perimeter. He didn't take many 3-pointers in college but his mechanics and release should allow him to develop as a floor-spacing modern big in the NBA.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Tyrese Maxey SG Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 198 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 14.0 RPG 4.3 APG 3.2 3P% 29.2% There is cause for concern about Tyrese Maxey's shot after hitting just 29.2% from 3-point range at Kentucky. But everything else comes up rosy. He's an elite defensive player on the perimeter and an effective slasher who can sliver his way to the rim and effectively create off the dribble. A pairing with a scorer like Devin Booker in Phoenix could help maximize his strengths.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Aaron Nesmith SF Vanderbilt • Soph • 6'6" / 213 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 23.0 RPG 4.9 APG 0.9 3P% 52.2% Despite playing just 14 games last season due to a foot injury, Aaron Nesmith's rise as a lottery prospect is a predictable one. He made 52.2% of his shots from 3-point range and developed into one of the best shot-makers in college basketball during that stint. He should be able to sprint off screens and continue as an above average perimeter scorer in the NBA. He's essentially the definition of a modern day wing scorer.

Round 1 - Pick 12 James Wiseman C Memphis • Fr • 7'1" / 240 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 19.7 RPG 10.7 BPG 3.0 FG% 76.9% James Wiseman is a 7-1 center with a 7-6 wingspan who some believe is the best big man in this draft. But teams at the top of the lottery are largely looking to upgrade at point guard and wing, not at center. That'd obviously be a win for Sacramento, who would scoop him quick. He has the physical tools to be a day one contributor as a defensive anchor in the Kings' system.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Devin Vassell SF Florida State • Soph • 6'7" / 194 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 12.7 RPG 5.1 SPG 1.4 3P% 41.5% Devin Vassell fits the archetype to a T of a 3-and-D wing. He shot 41.5% from 3 last season, and defensively he averaged 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. With his long and wiry arms, he has great anticipation to play the role of a disruptive defender and could be an immediate boost to Portland's wing position.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Saddiq Bey SF Villanova • Soph • 6'8" / 216 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 16.1 RPG 4.7 3P% 45.1% New Orleans should be all about gathering players who can maximize Zion Williamson, and Saddiq Bey is who I'd handpick for that goal. He's a 3-and-D type player who is automatic as a spot-up shooter from distance and can defend 1-4. The threat of Bey's offensive punch would allow the Pels to space the floor and make defenders respect another sharpshooter on the perimeter.

From From Brooklyn Nets Round 1 - Pick 15 Jahmi'us Ramsey SG Texas Tech • Fr • 6'4" / 195 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 15.0 RPG 4.0 APG 2.2 3P% 42.6% "Operation: Let's Get Minnesota More Shooting" has been engaged. After going with Toppin with pick one, I like Jahm'ius Ramsey as a potential addition to its backcourt. He's perhaps a one-dimensional threat right now as a catch-and-shoot option, but D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns don't need a whole lot more than someone reliable to knock down jumpers on the perimeter -- especially at the rate Ramsey can hit them. As a freshman he rated in the 91st percentile in catch-and-shoot situations in the halfcourt, per Synergy.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Theo Maledon PG France • 6'4" / 174 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 5th The Magic could hedge their bet on Markelle Fultz (and D.J. Augustin's looming free agency) by going point guard here with Theo Maledon, a talented lead guard who can handle it and score it at a high level. This is good value, too, if he's healthy. He seems to be finally over the nagging shoulder injury that disrupted part of last season for him on ASVEL -- a potential buy-low for a prospect that's long been considered an elite international talent.

From From Memphis Grizzlies Round 1 - Pick 17 Tre Jones PG Duke • Soph • 6'3" / 185 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 7th PPG 16.2 RPG 4.2 APG 6.4 3P% 36.1% Boston needs to address its depth at point guard behind Kemba Walker, and Jones -- a two-year college player -- fits the franchise's win-now mindset. He's a defensive monster who makes very few mistakes as a ball-handler and can competently run an offense. Even if he's drafted as a backup to Walker he could raise the Celtics' ceiling and allow them to avoid any significant drop-off in play from first to second unit.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Josh Green SG Arizona • Fr • 6'6" / 210 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 12.0 RPG 4.6 APG 2.6 3P% 36.1% Josh Green closed his freshman season on a high note and really showcased his shooting ability, hitting 69% from 3-point range over his final five games. That's a sample of what he can bring to the NBA as a dynamic shooting guard as he develop. But what OKC will really value is his athleticism and defensive toughness, which they seem to always prioritize in the draft. Playing alongside lead guards like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chris Paul who can make plays would accentuate his skills as a high-level role player who makes winning plays on both ends of the court.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Precious Achiuwa PF Memphis • Fr • 6'9" / 225 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 15.8 RPG 10.8 BPG 1.9 FG% 49.3% Achiuwa was the best player in the AAC as a freshman, impacting the game as a two-way force with athleticism and energy. For the Mavericks he could be a defensive anchor on the back end and a killer small-ball big given his long reach and defensive instincts.

From From Indiana Pacers Round 1 - Pick 20 Kira Lewis Jr. PG Alabama • Soph • 6'3" / 165 lbs Projected Team Milwaukee PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 18.5 RPG 4.8 APG 5.2 3P% 36.6% As one of the youngest players in the SEC last season -- Kira Lewis won't turn 20 until next April -- he averaged 18.5 points, 5.2 assists and 4.8 boards per game. And there's still plenty of room for him to grow. I like Lewis as a midround bet for Milwaukee to give them a talented, lightning-quick point guard to groom as perhaps its future lead guard.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 21 Patrick Williams SF Florida State • Fr • 6'8" / 225 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 9.2 RPG 4.0 BPG 1.0 3P% 32.0% Raw and still-developing, Patrick Williams is a gamble who will require patience to come along as a contributor the next few years. But he's 6-8 with go-go gadget arms and defensive instincts that truly disrupts the game, with his feel and anticipatory sensors among the best in this wing class. If he puts it all together he can be a dynamic two-way role player for a long time in the league.

From From Philadelphia 76ers Round 1 - Pick 22 R.J. Hampton SG New Zealand • 6'5" / 185 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 8.8 RPG 3.9 APG 2.4 3P% 29.5% R.J. Hampton had an up and down season playing overseas in the NBL before an injury ultimately cut his year short. But Hampton's physical tools, athleticism and upside as a playmaker remains intriguing. In time, his advanced handle and ability to make tough shots should separate him as a unique combo guard. He'll need time to develop but Brooklyn can afford to be patient with Kyrie Irving, Caris LeVert and Kevin Durant locked in for the next several seasons.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Tyrell Terry PG Stanford • Fr • 6'2" / 160 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 6th PPG 14.6 RPG 4.5 APG 3.2 3P% 40.8% The NBA is moving towards players like Tyrell Terry who can knock down shots at a high level and can do so in myriad ways, from spot up situations to off the live dribble to peeling off screens. He's an elite scorer. And for a Miami team in need of depth at point guard, he's a low risk gamble in the back of the first round that could really pay dividends if he continues on his developmental trajectory.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Xavier Tillman PF Michigan State • Jr • 6'8" / 245 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 13.7 RPG 10.3 APG 3.0 3P% 26.0% After three seasons at Michigan State, Xavier Tillman picked up all the tools in the bag to become an impact player. From setting hard screens to playing physical in the post to carving up bigger and more athletic forwards, he's a two-way force who consistently defends at a high level and does all the little things that impact winning.

From From Denver Nuggets Round 1 - Pick 25 Jalen Smith C Maryland • Soph • 6'10" / 225 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 15.5 RPG 10.5 BPG 2.4 3P% 36.8% Jalen Smith's ability to defend the rim, grab boards and pull up to hit 25-foot 3-pointers on the run is a rare and lethal combination. And for a big man, it's even more unique. He could really give OKC flexibility with how it deploys lineups with his floor-spacing ability.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Isaiah Stewart C Washington • Fr • 6'9" / 250 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 17.0 RPG 8.8 BPG 2.1 FG% 57.0% While Isaiah Stewart fits the more traditional mode of a big man, his energy, physicality and enthusiasm should give him a chance to contribute early for a team like the Celtics who could really use size in their frontcourt. He averaged nearly 9.0 rebounds per game as a freshman in the Pac-12 and showed himself capable of defending the rim well despite some athletic limitations.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Aleksej Pokusevski C Greece • 7'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 6th Toronto's never been afraid to swing for the fences, with one of the best scouting and developmental staffs in the NBA, and so swing away they do here with one of the draft's biggest enigmas. Aleksej Pokusevski is a 7-foot center who last played on the B team for Olympiacos, but he's piqued the interest of scouts with the way he's profiles like a big but moves like a wing and shoots like a guard. Developmental prospect but would fit Toronto's line of drafting in recent years, with the team taking chances on players like Pascal Siakam and Bruno Caboclo in recent years.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 28 Vernon Carey Jr. C Duke • Fr • 6'10" / 270 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 17.8 RPG 8.8 BPG 1.6 FG% 57.7% The Knicks already have a foundational piece at center in Mitchell Robinson, but Vernon Carey's physical game could be a perfect complement. He's a bruising big man who embraces contact and can finish around the rim and protect it defensively, too.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Devon Dotson PG Kansas • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team L.A. Lakers PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 10th PPG 18.1 RPG 4.1 APG 4.0 3P% 30.9% The Lakers need an influx of youth at point guard, and the ever-spry Devon Dotson -- one of the fastest lead guards in this class -- fits the billing. He's a relentless attacker who finishes at the rim, locks up on the perimeter defensively, and can quarterback an offense. The 3-point shooting last season was down a bit as a sophomore but his overall impact on both sides of the court made him one of the best players in the Big 12 last season.