2020 NBA Mock Draft: Knicks move up in trade with Golden State to select LaMelo Ball at No. 1

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Golden State Warriors Round 1- Pick 1 LaMelo Ball PG Australia • 6'6" / 180 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 17.0 RPG 7.5 APG 7.0 The Knicks fell to No. 6 in our lottery projections, so in a generally-weak draft class, they make the bold move up five spots to No. 1 (and send a future first to Golden State), scooping up their point guard of the future in the process. At 6-foot-6, Ball is the best playmaker in this class with all the tricks in his bag and shooting upside to boot. He's a home run swing the Knicks can ill-afford to pass on.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Anthony Edwards SG Georgia • Fr • 6'5" / 225 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 19.1 RPG 5.2 APG 2.8 3P% 29.4% The combination of shot-creation and athleticism for Edwards makes him a special prospect in this class. He should be a big-time scorer at the NBA level and has defensive upside when he puts forth the effort. He'd be a great fit in Cleveland capable of playing alongside Collin Sexton and/or Darius Garland, giving the Cavs another initiator to build around as a franchise cornerstone.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Killian Hayes PG France • 6'5" / 192 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Detroit needs a roster reset across the board, but addressing the point guard position for the future should be a top priority. Hayes can help the Pistons on that front by providing clarity for whenever they part with Derrick Rose -- whether it's in a year or five. Hayes is a crafty scorer, great passer, and lead initiator who Detroit can groom to be its long-term answer at PG.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Isaac Okoro SF Auburn • Fr • 6'6" / 225 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Minnesota's set at point guard and center but could desperately need some defensive help on the wing. So we'll give them that here with Okoro. He's a versatile, smart defender with great instincts and feel. He can impact winning without needing to contribute much offensively.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Tyrese Maxey G Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 198 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 14.0 RPG 4.3 APG 3.2 3P% 29.2% The Hawks have addressed the wing and center spots via the draft and trades in recent years. But getting Trae Young help via a secondary ball-handler and playmaker could do wonders for this team. Maxey fits that need and adds value as an elite on-ball defender who could play off Young as a defensive eraser, and perhaps as a second-unit captain, too.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Knicks Round 1 - Pick 6 Deni Avdija SF Israel • 6'9" / 215 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd The unique combination of shot making, ball-handling and passing should earn him Avdija a slot high in the lottery. He projects as a point forward who can run the break, get to the rim and create. And with his success overseas, he could make an immediate impact for a Warriors team who next season should be in contention once again to win the West.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Saddiq Bey F Villanova • Soph • 6'8" / 216 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.1 RPG 4.7 APG 2.4 3P% 45.1% The wing position is at a premium in the NBA, and so the Bulls pay the price to land one of the draft's most versatile two-way players at the position in this draft -- the first major splash of new GM Arturas Karnisovas' tenure. With an already ball-dominant backcourt in place, Bey, a 6-foot-8 jumbo wing who hit 45.1% of his 3-pointers last season, should slot in as a floor-spacing complement capable of adding an upgrade defensively right away.

Round 1 - Pick 8 James Wiseman C Memphis • Fr • 7'1" / 240 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 19.7 RPG 10.7 BPG 3.0 There are few realistic landing spots for a center at the top of this year's draft, so James Wiseman slides -- and Washington can't resist. He's a 7-foot-1 center with a 7-foot-6 wingspan who can protect the rim, finish lobs, and give the Wiz major upside as a building block to boot.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Cole Anthony G North Carolina • Fr • 6'3" / 190 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 18.5 RPG 5.7 APG 4.0 3P% 34.8% Charlotte ranked 28th (out of 30) this season in offensive rating. Anthony's a do-it-all scorer who can get hot in a hurry with versatility to play either on or off the ball. He'd be a great fit alongside Devonte' Graham, Miles Bridges and PJ Washington as they continue building through the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Obi Toppin PF Dayton • Soph • 6'9" / 220 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 20.0 RPG 7.5 BPG 1.2 3P% 39.0% The fall to No. 10 for the consensus national player of the year might just be worth the wait. In Phoenix he could catch lobs from Ricky Rubio all day and not have to worry about manning the center spot with Deandre Ayton, allowing him to play what will likely be his ideal position at the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Onyeka Okongwu F Southern California • Fr • 6'9" / 245 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 16.2 RPG 8.6 BPG 2.7 FG% 61.6% The Spurs are one of the few organizations who could still squeeze value out of a more traditional big man like Okongwu. He doesn't take 3-pointers. But his value can be unearthed elsewhere as an elite shot blocker and reliable scorer in the post.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Devin Vassell G Florida State • Soph • 6'7" / 194 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 12.7 RPG 5.1 APG 1.6 3P% 41.5% Sacramento has a need at the wing position to spell Harrison Barnes, and Vassell's a viable 3-and-D option to give the Kings that luxury. He shot 41.5% from deep as a sophomore and 41.9% as a freshman. He also averaged 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks per game last season as he emerged as a top-end wing defender.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Aaron Nesmith G Vanderbilt • Soph • 6'6" / 213 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 23.0 RPG 4.9 SPG 1.4 3P% 52.2% A foot injury in January ended Nesmith's sophomore season after just 14 games, but in that span he made 52.2% of his shots from 3-point range and solidified himself as a pro. He's a plug-and-play wing who would give the Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard another weapon on the perimeter.

Round 1 - Pick 14 R.J. Hampton SG New Zealand • 6'5" / 185 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd A hip injury cut short Hampton's rocky season in the NBL, but he accomplished two things. First, he held down a rotation spot for a pro team. And second, he showed enough athletic flash and scoring upside to solidify his standing as a lottery prospect. He could be a valuable developmental prospect for New Orleans to groom, and a major steals if he hits.

From From Brooklyn Nets Round 1 - Pick 15 Tyrese Haliburton PG Iowa State • Soph • 6'5" / 175 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 15.2 RPG 5.9 APG 6.5 3P% 41.9% After a breakout freshman campaign, Haliburton rose up as a No. 1 option and reaffirmed his standing as a top-end guard prospect in this draft class worth investing in. He's still skinny as a pole, but he's savvy with incredible efficiency on the court. The Wolves could deploy him off the ball and allow him to do what he does best: shoot the 3-point shot with remarkable consistency.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Theo Maledon PG France • 6'4" / 174 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 5th The Markelle Fultz reclamation project appears to thus far be successful, but D.J. Augustin's contract expires this offseason for Orlando. The Magic could hedge their bet on Fultz while giving themselves insurance in the uncertain free agent market with Maledon, a talented combo guard who can handle it and score it when healthy. He seems to be finally over the nagging shoulder injury that disrupted part of last season for him on ASVEL.

From From Memphis Grizzlies Round 1 - Pick 17 Tre Jones PG Duke • Soph • 6'3" / 185 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 7th PPG 16.2 RPG 4.2 APG 6.4 3P% 36.1% Boston desperately needs to upgrade its point guard depth, and Jones' defensive smarts and high-floor prospects make him an obvious fit. And while Jones' offensive struggles may always hamper his upside, the C's may not need his offense running a second unit for a pretty complete and balanced roster already in place.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Josh Green G Arizona • Fr • 6'6" / 210 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 12.0 RPG 4.6 APG 2.6 3P% 36.1% Through his first 25 games, Green shot 30% from 3-point range. In his final five, he shot 69% on 13 attempts, showing much-needed improvement for a wing with limitations offensively. OKC typically bets on players with upside and athleticism, and Green fits the archetype of a wing he'd value.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Precious Achiuwa F Memphis • Fr • 6'9" / 225 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 15.8 RPG 10.8 BPG 1.9 FG% 49.3% Achiuwa was efficient for Memphis as its go-to big man this season. He impacted the game as a shot-blocker and has an athletic, energizing style that made him a force playing as a big. His versatility could be valuable for Dallas as a big, and he has some potential to be a difference-maker in a small-ball center role.

From From Indiana Pacers Round 1 - Pick 20 Kira Lewis Jr. G Alabama • Soph • 6'3" / 165 lbs Projected Team Milwaukee PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 18.5 RPG 4.8 APG 5.2 3P% 36.6% Lewis is still just scratching the surface. He won't turn 20 until next April, and still averaged 18.5 points, 5.2 assists and 4.8 boards as one of the youngest players in the SEC this past season. For Milwaukee, he could be a project worth taking on because despite his small frame, he's one of the fastest and most talented point guards in this draft class.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 21 Jalen Smith C Maryland • Soph • 6'10" / 225 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 15.5 RPG 10.5 BPG 2.4 3P% 36.8% Smith's ability to shoot 3-pointers separates him as one of the best-shooting bigs in this draft class, and oh, by the way, he's got rim protection and rebounding production to add, too. The 6-10 sophomore averaged 15.5 points and 10.5 boards for Maryland last season and played like a top-10 player in the sport down the stretch. Denver could use the shooting punch he provides and the depth at forward as a huge boost alongside Nikola Jokic in the frontcourt.

From From Philadelphia 76ers Round 1 - Pick 22 Patrick Williams F Florida State • Fr • 6'8" / 225 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 9.2 RPG 4.0 APG 1.0 3P% 32.0% Raw and still-developing, Williams is an upside play who finished the season strong and has all the physical tools at his disposal to become an elite two-way wing in the league. He stands a tall 6-foot-8 with a bigger wingspan, and instincts defensively that make him a really exciting long term prospect.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Nico Mannion G Arizona • Fr • 6'3" / 190 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 9th PPG 14.0 RPG 2.5 APG 5.3 3P% 32.7% Shooting struggles plagued Mannion down the stretch, but the way he initiates the offense, manipulates defenses and sets up teammates should give him some footing for a PG-needy team like Miami. He'll never be a dynamic athlete but the high IQ and hope that the shot falls more regularly is a risk worth taking here.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Xavier Tillman F Michigan State • Jr • 6'8" / 245 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 13.7 RPG 10.3 APG 3.0 3P% 26.0% Whether it's rebounding or blocking shots or scoring or setting screens, Tillman does all the little things that make him a high-floor prospect with little risk at this point in the first round. So for a team like Utah looking to add a solid rotation player to its frontcourt, Tillman could be a huge boost.

From From Denver Nuggets Round 1 - Pick 25 Isaiah Stewart F Washington • Fr • 6'9" / 250 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 17.0 RPG 8.8 APG 0.8 3P% 25% Despite Stewart's profile as a throwback big, he's shown some nice shooting touch and shot 77.4% from the free-throw line, perhaps portending future success to becoming a modernized big. Whether he fulfills that projection or not, he'll still carve out a nice career given the competitiveness and toughness he brings to the center spot on both ends of the court.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Vernon Carey Jr. C Duke • Fr • 6'10" / 270 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 17.8 RPG 8.8 APG 1.0 3P% 38.1% Concerns about how Carey will hold up defending in space abound -- and they are valid. But he's a productive post player who can grab rebounds, score in the post and protect the rim. Despite the limitations, Boston may find that what he can do may outweigh what he can't.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Jaden McDaniels F Washington • Fr • 6'9" / 200 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 13.0 RPG 5.8 APG 2.1 3P% 33.9% Inconsistency plagued McDaniels' freshman season at Washington, but the 6-9 frame, the shooting and the skill is impossible to ignore. If he puts it together consistently at the next level he can be an All-Star. There's no better-equipped team to invest in a project like McDaniels than Toronto, widely regarded as having one of the best developmental staffs in the league.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 28 Jahmi'us Ramsey G Texas Tech • Fr • 6'4" / 195 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 15.0 RPG 4.0 APG 2.2 3P% 42.6% The Knicks ranked in the bottom four among all NBA teams in 3-point shooting last season, and Ramsey can remedy that. He shot 42.6% from 3-point range as a freshman and is one of the best spot-up/catch-and-shoot shooters in this draft class. He'd make for a nice fit alongside LaMelo Ball, too.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Cassius Winston G Michigan State • Sr • 6'1" / 185 lbs Projected Team L.A. Lakers PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 18.6 RPG 2.5 APG 5.9 3P% 43.2% Time and again, Winston has overcome his athletic limitations by shooting the leather off the ball and using his smarts to outwit opponents. That, combined with his experience at the college level, makes him an ideal fit in L.A. on a team that could use an experienced and reliable floor general to potentially soften Rajon Rondo's twilight years.