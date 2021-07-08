With little time to spare on Wednesday's NBA Draft withdrawal deadline for players wishing to preserve their collegiate eligibility, Marcus Bagley announced that he will be returning to college basketball for another season. The 6-foot-8 forward was ranked No. 38 on the CBS Sports NBA Draft Big Board after playing 12 games at Arizona State in the 2020-21 season.
He first said that he would be "remaining in the transfer portal" but later tweeted "run it back" with a trident logo, indicating a return to Arizona State.
"After talking to my family, I've decided to withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to college, while remaining in the transfer portal," Bagley wrote in a social media post at 4:40 p.m. ET. "I want to continue working on different parts of my game and improve my draft stock for next year's draft. I'm looking forward to returning to college and having a big season."
Three hours later, he sent the follow-up tweet.
Run it back 🔱 pic.twitter.com/CiQWuKf85b— Marcus Bagley (@bagleymarcus23) July 8, 2021
Bagley's decision comes as a mild surprise considering how long he was in the transfer portal. It also appeared likely he would be selected at some point in the draft. Injuries limited the former four-star prospect during his lone season with the Sun Devils, but he showed glimpses of his potential by averaging 10.8 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 34.7% from 3-point range.
As players make their stay-or-go decisions, we will be keeping tabs below in our tracker.
2021 NBA Draft entrants
The 353 players (296 players from colleges and other educational institutions and 57 international players) who filed as early entry candidates for the 2021 NBA Draft.
Note: (WD) indicates the player has withdrawn from the NBA Draft Process.
|Player
|School
|Ht.
|Class
|Max Abmas
|Oral Roberts
|6-1
|Sophomore
|Ochai Agbaji (WD)
|Kansas
|6-5
|Junior
|Josiah Agnew
|Denmark Technical (SC)
|6-1
|Freshman
|Fardaws Aimaq (WD)
|Utah Valley
|6-11
|Sophomore
|Warith Alatishe (WD)
|Oregon State
|6-7
|Junior
|Santi Aldama
|Loyola (MD)
|6-11
|Sophomore
|Derrick Alston Jr.
|Boise State
|6-9
|Senior
|Keve Aluma
|Virginia Tech
|6-9
|Junior
|Jose Alvarado
|Georgia Tech
|6-0
|Senior
|Jonah Antonio
|Wake Forest
|6-5
|Senior
|Eric Ayala (WD)
|Maryland
|6-5
|Junior
|Joel Ayayi
|Gonzaga
|6-5
|Junior
|Armando Bacot (WD)
|North Carolina
|6-10
|Sophomore
|Jonathan Baehre
|Clemson
|6-10
|Senior
|Marcus Bagley (WD)
|Arizona State
|6-8
|Freshman
|Geo Baker (WD)
|Rutgers
|6-4
|Senior
|Mitch Ballock
|Creighton
|6-5
|Senior
|Dalano Banton
|Nebraska
|6-9
|Sophomore
|Scottie Barnes
|Florida State
|6-9
|Freshman
|Charles Bassey
|Western Kentucky
|6-11
|Junior
|Troy Baxter Jr.
|Morgan State
|6-9
|Senior
|Justin Bean (WD)
|Utah State
|6-7
|Junior
|Giorgi Bezhanishvili
|Illinois
|6-9
|Junior
|Chudier Bile
|Georgetown
|6-7
|Senior
|Jahvon Blair
|Georgetown
|6-4
|Senior
|Issac Bonton
|Washington State
|6-3
|Senior
|Brandon Boston Jr.
|Kentucky
|6-7
|Freshman
|James Bouknight
|Connecticut
|6-5
|Sophomore
|Pedro Bradshaw
|Bellarmine
|6-7
|Junior
|Izaiah Brockington (WD)
|Penn State
|6-4
|Junior
|Chaundee Brown
|Michigan
|6-5
|Senior
|Dalonte Brown
|Miami (Ohio)
|6-7
|Senior
|Greg Brown III
|Texas
|6-9
|Freshman
|Keyshawn Bryant (WD)
|South Carolina
|6-5
|Junior
|Marcus Burk
|IUPUI
|6-3
|Senior
|D.J. Burns Jr.
|Winthrop
|6-9
|Sophomore
|Jordan Burns
|Colgate
|6-0
|Senior
|Jared Butler
|Baylor
|6-3
|Junior
|Maurice Calloo (WD)
|Oregon State
|6-10
|Junior
|Manny Camper
|Siena
|6-7
|Senior
|Marcus Carr (WD)
|Minnesota
|6-2
|Junior
|Nahziah Carter
|Washington
|6-6
|Senior
|D.J. Carton
|Marquette
|6-2
|Sophomore
|Colin Castleton (WD)
|Florida
|6-11
|Junior
|Julian Champagnie (WD)
|St. John's
|6-8
|Sophomore
|Justin Champagnie
|Pittsburgh
|6-6
|Sophomore
|Arinze Chidom
|UC-Riverside
|6-9
|Senior
|Josh Christopher
|Arizona State
|6-5
|Freshman
|Moussa Cisse (WD)
|Memphis
|6-10
|Freshman
|Kofi Cockburn
|Illinois
|7-0
|Sophomore
|Matt Coleman III
|Texas
|6-2
|Senior
|Sharife Cooper
|Auburn
|6-1
|Freshman
|Jermaine Couisnard (WD)
|South Carolina
|6-4
|Sophomore
|Trevion Crews
|Bethel (IN)
|6-0
|Senior
|TJ Crockett
|Lindenwood (MO)
|6-1
|Senior
|Jalen Crutcher
|Dayton
|6-1
|Senior
|Derek Culver
|West Virginia
|6-10
|Junior
|Sam Cunliffe
|Evansville
|6-6
|Junior
|Cade Cunningham
|Oklahoma State
|6-8
|Freshman
|Ryan Daly
|St. Joseph's
|6-5
|Senior
|Zaccheus Darko-Kelly
|Univ. of Providence (MT)
|6-6
|Senior
|Oscar da Silva
|Stanford
|6-9
|Senior
|Kendric Davis (WD)
|SMU
|5-11
|Junior
|Darius Days
|LSU
|6-7
|Junior
|Cartier Diarra
|Virginia Tech
|6-4
|Senior
|Hunter Dickinson (WD)
|Michigan
|7-1
|Freshman
|Marek Dolezaj
|Syracuse
|6-10
|Senior
|Ayo Dosunmu
|Illinois
|6-5
|Junior
|Chris Duarte
|Oregon
|6-6
|Senior
|Ian DuBose
|Wake Forest
|6-4
|Senior
|David Duke Jr.
|Providence
|6-5
|Junior
|Juwan Durham
|Notre Dame
|6-11
|Senior
|Tahj Eaddy
|USC
|6-2
|Senior
|Nojel Eastern
|Howard
|6-7
|Junior
|Kessler Edwards
|Pepperdine
|6-8
|Junior
|Lydell Elmore
|High Point
|6-9
|Senior
|Navar Elmore
|Livingstone (NC)
|6-9
|Senior
|Tyson Etienne
|Wichita State
|6-2
|Sophomore
|Romeao Ferguson
|Lipscomb
|6-5
|Senior
|LJ Figueroa
|Oregon
|6-6
|Senior
|Aleem Ford
|Wisconsin
|6-8
|Senior
|Blake Francis
|Richmond
|6-0
|Senior
|Hasahn French
|Saint Louis
|6-7
|Senior
|D.J. Funderburk
|N.C. State
|6-10
|Senior
|Ty Gadsden
|UNCW
|6-1
|Senior
|Gorjok Gak
|California Baptist
|6-11
|Senior
|Dawson Garcia (WD)
|Marquette
|6-11
|Freshman
|Marcus Garrett
|Kansas
|6-5
|Senior
|Luka Garza
|Iowa
|6-11
|Senior
|Samson George
|Central Arkansas
|6-7
|Senior
|Asante Gist
|Iona
|5-11
|Senior
|Terrell Gomez
|San Diego State
|5-8
|Senior
|Jordan Goodwin
|Saint Louis
|6-3
|Senior
|Justin Gorham
|Houston
|6-7
|Senior
|Elyjah Goss
|IUPUI
|6-7
|Senior
|Jayvon Graves
|Buffalo
|6-3
|Senior
|RaiQuan Gray
|Florida State
|6-8
|Junior
|Quade Green
|Washington
|6-0
|Senior
|Patrick Greene Jr.
|National Park College (AR) 6-2
|6-2
|Sophomore
|Alan Griffin
|Syracuse
|6-5
|Junior
|Quentin Grimes
|Houston
|6-5
|Junior
|Quincy Guerrier (WD)
|Syracuse
|6-7
|Sophomore
|Dou Gueye (WD)
|Louisiana
|6-9
|Senior
|Matt Haarms
|BYU
|7-3
|Senior
|Jordan Hall
|St. Joseph's
|6-8
|Freshman
|Bryce Hamilton
|UNLV
|6-4
|Junior
|Javion Hamlet
|North Texas
|6-4
|Senior
|Deion Hammond
|Monmouth
|6-4
|Senior
|Amauri Hardy
|Oregon
|6-2
|Senior
|De'Vion Harmon (WD)
|Oklahoma
|6-2
|Sophomore
|Romio Harvey
|Harding University (AR)
|6-4
|Senior
|Sam Hauser
|Virginia
|6-8
|Senior
|Aaron Henry
|Michigan State
|6-6
|Junior
|Kashaun Hicks
|Norfolk State
|6-6
|Senior
|Taveion Hollingsworth
|Western Kentucky
|6-2
|Senior
|Trevor Hudgins
|NW Missouri State
|6-0
|Junior
|Jay Huff
|Virginia
|7-1
|Senior
|Anthony Hughes Jr.
|Millsaps College (MS)
|6-2
|Senior
|Feron Hunt
|SMU
|6-8
|Junior
|Matthew Hurt
|Duke
|6-9
|Sophomore
|Nah'Shon Hyland
|VCU
|6-3
|Sophomore
|Isaiah Jackson
|Kentucky
|6-10
|Freshman
|Jhivvan Jackson
|UTSA
|6-0
|Senior
|Loren Cristian
|Jackson Akron
|5-8
|Senior
|Casdon Jardine
|Hawaii
|6-7
|Senior
|DeJon Jarreau
|Houston
|6-5
|Senior
|Tristan Jarrett
|Jackson State
|6-4
|Senior
|Justin Jaworski
|Lafayette
|6-3
|Senior
|David Jean-Baptiste
|Chattanooga
|6-1
|Senior
|Damien Jefferson
|Creighton
|6-5
|Senior
|Bryson Johnson
|Univ. of The Ozarks (AR)
|5-11
|Senior
|David Johnson
|Louisville
|6-5
|Sophomore
|Jalen Johnson
|Duke
|6-9
|Freshman
|Jalen Johnson
|Mississippi State
|6-6
|Senior
|Keon Johnson
|Tennessee
|6-5
|Freshman
|Carlik Jones
|Louisville
|6-1
|Senior
|Christiaan Jones
|Stetson
|6-5
|Senior
|DeVante´ Jones (WD)
|Coastal Carolina
|6-1
|Junior
|Herbert Jones
|Alabama
|6-8
|Senior
|Kai Jones
|Texas
|6-11
|Sophomore
|Latrell Jones (WD)
|Portland
|6-5
|Junior
|Johnny Juzang
|UCLA
|6-6
|Sophomore
|Corey Kispert
|Gonzaga
|6-7
|Senior
|John Knight III (WD)
|Southern Utah
|6-3
|Senior
|Miller Kopp (WD)
|Northwestern
|6-7
|Junior
|Balsa Koprivica
|Florida State
|7-1
|Sophomore
|Cameron Krutwig
|Loyola of Chicago
|6-9
|Senior
|Kameron Langley
|North Carolina A&T
|6-2
|Senior
|AJ Lawson
|South Carolina
|6-6
|Junior
|Matt Lewis
|James Madison
|6-5
|Senior
|Scottie Lewis
|Florida
|6-5
|Sophomore
|E.J. Liddell (WD)
|Ohio State
|6-7
|Sophomore
|Spencer Littleson
|Toledo
|6-4
|Senior
|Isaiah Livers
|Michigan
|6-7
|Senior
|Jaizec Lottie
|Flagler (FL)
|6-2
|Senior
|Loudon Love
|Wright State
|6-8
|Senior
|Denzel Mahoney
|Creighton
|6-5
|Senior
|Makur Maker
|Howard
|6-11
|Freshman
|Makuach Maluach
|New Mexico
|6-5
|Senior
|Sandro Mamukelashvili
|Seton Hall
|6-11
|Senior
|Kyle Mangas
|Indiana Wesleyan
|6-4
|Senior
|Tre Mann
|Florida
|6-4
|Sophomore
|Remy Martin (WD)
|Arizona State
|6-0
|Senior
|Matthew Mayer (WD)
|Baylor
|6-9
|Junior
|Josh Mballa (WD)
|Buffalo
|6-7
|Junior
|Miles McBride
|West Virginia
|6-2
|Sophomore
|Mac McClung
|Texas Tech
|6-2
|Junior
|Kameron McGusty
|Miami
|6-5
|Senior
|JaQuori McLaughlin
|UCSB
|6-4
|Senior
|Sean McNeil (WD)
|West Virginia
|6-3
|Junior
|Jadyn Michael
|Colorado Christian
|6-4
|Senior
|Asbjorn Midtgaard
|Grand Canyon
|7-0
|Senior
|Isaiah Miller
|UNCG
|6-0
|Senior
|Davion Mintz (WD)
|Kentucky
|6-3
|Senior
|Damek Mitchell
|Lewis-Clark State College (ID)
|5-9
|Senior
|Davion Mitchell
|Baylor
|6-2
|Junior
|Matt Mitchell
|San Diego State
|6-6
|Senior
|Steffon Mitchell (WD)
|Boston College
|6-8
|Senior
|Evan Mobley
|USC
|7-0
|Freshman
|Isaiah Mobley (WD)
|USC
|6-10
|Sophomore
|Ruot Monyyong
|Little Rock
|6-10
|Senior
|Moses Moody
|Arkansas
|6-6
|Freshman
|Alex Morales (WD)
|Wagner
|6-6
|Senior
|Clay Mounce
|Furman
|6-7
|Senior
|Matthew Moyer
|George Washington
|6-9
|Senior
|Issa Muhammad
|Daytona State (FL)
|6-9
|Sophomore
|Trey Murphy III
|Virginia
|6-9
|Junior
|RJ Nembhard
|TCU
|6-5
|Junior
|Barra Njie
|St. Benedict's Prep/Fryshuset (Sweden)
|6-3
|Post-Graduate
|Obadiah Noel
|UMass-Lowell
|6-4
|Senior
|Joel Ntambwe
|Texas Tech
|6-8
|Sophomore
|Kobi Nwandu
|Niagara
|6-6
|Senior
|Kevin Obanor
|Oral Roberts
|6-8
|Junior
|Eugene Omoruyi
|Oregon
|6-6
|Senior
|EJ Onu
|Shawnee State (OH)
|6-11
|Senior
|Chris Parker
|Liberty
|6-1
|Senior
|Darius Perry
|UCF
|6-2
|Senior
|Jock Perry
|UC-Riverside
|7-1
|Senior
|John Petty Jr.
|Alabama
|6-5
|Senior
|Jordan Phillips
|UT Arlington
|6-7
|Junior
|Jamorko Pickett
|Georgetown
|6-9
|Senior
|Danny Pippen
|Kent State
|6-9
|Senior
|Scotty Pippen Jr.
|Vanderbilt
|6-1
|Sophomore
|Yves Pons
|Tennessee
|6-6
|Senior
|Micah Potter
|Wisconsin
|6-10
|Senior
|Jason Preston
|Ohio
|6-4
|Junior
|Joshua Primo
|Alabama
|6-6
|Freshman
|Neemias Queta
|Utah State
|7-0
|Junior
|Brandon Rachal
|Tulsa
|6-6
|Senior
|Courtney Ramey (WD)
|Texas
|6-3
|Junior
|Austin Reaves
|Oklahoma
|6-5
|Senior
|Alex Reese
|Alabama
|6-9
|Senior
|Antonio Reeves
|Illinois State
|6-4
|Sophomore
|Nate Reuvers
|Wisconsin
|6-11
|Senior
|Cody Riley (WD)
|UCLA
|6-9
|Junior
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
|Villanova
|6-9
|Sophomore
|Orlando Robinson
|Fresno State
|7-0
|Sophomore
|Elvin Rodriguez
|Science & Arts of Oklahoma
|6-2
|Senior
|Colbey Ross
|Pepperdine
|6-1
|Senior
|Damion Rosser
|New Orleans
|6-4
|Junior
|Shawn Royal Jr.
|Victory Rock Prep (FL)
|6-5
|Post-Graduate
|Kevin Samuel (WD)
|TCU
|6-11
|Junior
|Olivier Sarr
|Kentucky
|7-0
|Senior
|Marcus Sasser (WD)
|Houston
|6-1
|Sophomore
|Jordan Schakel
|San Diego State
|6-6
|Senior
|Quentin Scott (WD)
|Texas State
|6-7
|Senior
|Ronaldo Segu
|Buffalo
|6-0
|Junior
|Jaden Shackelford
|Alabama
|6-3
|Sophomore
|Terrence Shannon Jr. (WD)
|Texas Tech
|6-6
|Sophomore
|Day'Ron Sharpe
|North Carolina
|6-11
|Freshman
|Taz Sherman
|West Virginia
|6-4
|Senior
|Devontae Shuler
|Ole Miss
|6-2
|Senior
|Roman Silva (WD)
|Oregon State
|7-1
|Senior
|Aamir Simms
|Clemson
|6-8
|Senior
|Jericho Sims
|Texas
|6-10
|Senior
|Javonte Smart
|LSU
|6-4
|Junior
|Chris Smith
|UCLA
|6-8
|Senior
|Dru Smith
|Missouri
|6-3
|Senior
|Justin Smith
|Arkansas
|6-7
|Senior
|Mike Smith
|Michigan
|5-11
|Senior
|Jaden Springer
|Tennessee
|6-4
|Freshman
|TJ Starks
|Cal State Northridge
|6-2
|Junior
|DJ Steward
|Duke
|6-2
|Freshman
|D.J. Stewart Jr.
|Mississippi State
|6-6
|Sophomore
|Deon Stroud (WD)
|Fresno State
|6-5
|Sophomore
|Jalen Suggs
|Gonzaga
|6-4
|Freshman
|Anthony Tarke
|Coppin State
|6-6
|Senior
|Jalen Tate
|Arkansas
|6-6
|Senior
|Maleek Taylor
|Allen University (SC)
|6-5
|Senior
|Terry Taylor
|Austin Peay
|6-5
|Senior
|MaCio Teague
|Baylor
|6-3
|Senior
|Christian Terrell
|Sacramento State
|6-5
|Senior
|Cameron Thomas
|LSU
|6-4
|Freshman
|Koby Thomas
|Coppin State
|6-6
|Senior
|Ethan Thompson
|Oregon State
|6-5
|Senior
|JT Thor
|Auburn
|6-10
|Freshman
|Jeremiah Tilmon
|Missouri
|6-10
|Senior
|Clyde Trapp
|Clemson
|6-4
|Senior
|D'Mitrik Trice
|Wisconsin
|6-0
|Senior
|Jordy Tshimanga
|Dayton
|6-11
|Senior
|Justin Turner
|Bowling Green
|6-4
|Senior
|Stanley Umude (WD)
|South Dakota
|6-6
|Senior
|Chandler Vaudrin
|Winthrop
|6-7
|Senior
|Alonzo Verge Jr.
|Arizona State
|6-2
|Senior
|Eric Vila
|UTEP
|6-11
|Senior
|Mark Vital
|Baylor
|6-5
|Senior
|Franz Wagner
|Michigan
|6-9
|Sophomore
|C.J. Walker (WD)
|UCF
|6-8
|Sophomore
|Kyree Walker
|Hillcrest Prep Academy (AZ)
|6-6
|Post-Graduate
|M.J. Walker
|Florida State
|6-5
|Senior
|Keaton Wallace
|UTSA
|6-3
|Senior
|Josh Washburn
|Carthage (WI)
|5-11
|Senior
|Duane Washington Jr.
|Ohio State
|6-3
|Junior
|Isaiah Washington
|Long Beach State
|6-1
|Senior
|Richard Washington Jr.
|San Jose State
|6-6
|Senior
|Trendon Watford
|LSU
|6-9
|Sophomore
|Romeo Weems
|DePaul
|6-7
|Sophomore
|Sahvir Wheeler (WD)
|Georgia
|5-10
|Sophomore
|Fabian White Jr.
|Houston
|6-8
|Senior
|Romello White
|Mississippi
|6-8
|Senior
|Devin Whitfield
|Lincoln Memorial
|6-5
|Senior
|Joe Wieskamp
|Iowa
|6-6
|Junior
|Aaron Wiggins
|Maryland
|6-6
|Junior
|Brandon Williams
|Arizona
|6-2
|Sophomore
|Jeenathan Williams (WD)
|Buffalo
|6-5
|Junior
|Keith Williams
|Cincinnati
|6-5
|Senior
|Trevion Williams
|Purdue
|6-10
|Junior
|Ziaire Williams
|Stanford
|6-8
|Freshman
|Bryce Wills
|Stanford
|6-6
|Junior
|Jalen Wilson (WD)
|Kansas
|6-8
|Freshman
|Sidney Wilson (WD)
|SIU-Edwardsville
|6-7
|Junior
|Isaiah Wong (WD)
|Miami
|6-3
|Sophomore
|McKinley Wright IV
|Colorado
|6-0
|Senior
|Moses Wright
|Georgia Tech
|6-9
|Senior
|Jacob Young
|Rutgers
|6-2
|Senior
|Marcus Zegarowski
|Creighton
|6-2
|Junior
International players
|Player
|Team
|Country
|Ht.
|DOB
|Mert Akay
|Dynamic
|Serbia
|6-6
|2000
|Carlos Alocen
|Real Madrid
|Spain
|6-5
|2000
|Ibou Badji
|Barcelona
|Spain
|7-2
|2002
|Aleksander Balcerowski
|Gran Canaria
|Spain
|7-1
|2000
|Kenny Baptiste
|Le Mans
|France
|6-7
|2000
|Juhann Begarin
|Paris
|France
|6-5
|2002
|Hugo Besson
|Saint Quentin
|France
|6-3
|2001
|Tarik Biberovic
|Fenerbahce
|Turkey
|6-7
|2001
|Vrenz Bleijenbergh
|Antwerp
|Belgium
|6-10
|2000
|Danko Brankovic
|Cibona
|Croatia
|7-1
|2000
|Gora Camara
|Casale
|Italy
|7-0
|2001
|Malcolm Cazalon
|Mega
|Serbia
|6-6
|2001
|Vinicius Da Silva
|Prat
|Spain
|7-0
|2001
|Tom Digbeu
|Prienai
|Lithuania
|6-5
|2001
|Ousmane Diop
|Torino
|Italy
|6-9
|2000
|Mouhamet Diouf
|Reggio Emilia
|Italy
|6-9
|2001
|Biram Faye
|Girona
|Spain
|6-9
|2000
|Usman Garuba
|Real Madrid
|Spain
|6-8
|2002
|Matthieu Gauzin
|Chalons-Reims
|France
|6-4
|2001
|Josh Giddey
|Adelaide
|Australia
|6-8
|2002
|Gregor Glas
|Dynamic
|Serbia
|6-6
|2001
|Haowen Guo
|Shanghai
|China
|6-7
|2000
|Justus Hollatz
|Hamburg
|Germany
|6-3
|2001
|Ariel Hukporti
|Nevezis
|Lithuania
|7-0
|2002
|Dalibor Ilic
|Igokea
|Bosnia
|6-8
|2000
|Rokas Jokubaitis
|Zalgiris
|Lithuania
|6-4
|2000
|Kenan Kamenjas
|Spars Sarajevo
|Bosnia
|6-10
|2000
|Jovan Kljaji
|Bilbao
|Spain
|6-6
|2001
|Yoan Makoundou
|Cholet
|France
|6-9
|2000
|Zsombor Maronka
|Joventut
|Spain
|6-10
|2002
|Karlo Matkovic
|Mega
|Serbia
|6-10
|2001
|Nikita Mikhailovskii
|Avtodor
|Russia
|6-7
|2000
|Aristid Mouaha
|Latina
|Italy
|6-4
|2000
|Mario Nakic
|Oostende
|Belgium
|6-7
|2001
|Vladislav Odinokov
|Khimki
|Russia
|6-8
|2000
|Joel Parra
|Joventut
|Spain
|6-8
|2000
|Tomas Pavelka
|Castello
|Spain
|7-2
|2000
|Marko Pecarski
|FMP
|Serbia
|6-10
|2000
|Ivan Perasovic
|Split
|Croatia
|6-7
|2002
|Franger Pirela
|La Matanza
|Spain
|6-2
|2002
|Nemanja Popovic
|FMP
|Serbia
|6-8
|2001
|Jaime Pradilla
|Valencia
|Spain
|6-9
|2001
|Roko Prkacin
|Cibona
|Croatia
|6-9
|2002
|Gabriel Procida
|Cantu
|Italy
|6-6
|2002
|Sitraka Raharimanantoanina
|Chalon
|France
|6-10
|2001
|Hugo Robineau
|Cholet
|France
|6-4
|2000
|Nikolaos Rogkavopoulos
|AEK
|Greece
|6-8
|2001
|Ziga Samar
|Fuenlabrada
|Spain
|6-6
|2001
|Gui Santos
|Minas
|Brazil
|6-6
|2002
|Pavel Savkov
|Baskonia
|Spain
|6-7
|2002
|Alperen Sengun
|Besiktas
|Turkey
|6-9
|2002
|Alexander Shashkov
|CSKA
|Russia
|6-11
|2000
|Amar Sylla
|Oostende
|Belgium
|6-9
|2001
|Boris Tisma
|Sevilla
|Spain
|6-9
|2002
|Bojan Tomasevic
|Dynamic
|Serbia
|6-7
|2001
|Uros Trifunovic
|Partizan
|Serbia
|6-7
|2000
|Luc van Slooten
|Braunschweig
|Germany
|6-9
|2002