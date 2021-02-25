Round 1 - Pick 1 Cade Cunningham G Oklahoma State • Fr • 6'8" / 220 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 18.7 RPG 6 APG 3.6 3P% 43.7% To draft Cade Cunningham at No. 1 overall would be to go with the safest, most easily projectable prospect in this year's class. The Oklahoma State product is a point guard in a wing's body with great positional size, a talented two-way game and passing chops to boot. Even on an Oklahoma State squad that doesn't feature other blue-chippers, he's shooting well and showcasing his skills as a creator.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Jalen Suggs G Gonzaga • Fr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 14.1 RPG 5.4 APG 4.3 3P% 34.8% I'm a sucker for a good story, and there'd be none better in the draft than Suggs getting drafted by his hometown Timberwolves. A former five-star recruit and rare Gonzaga one-and-done, he's a competitive lead guard who can initiate offense, pass at a high level and has acquitted himself nicely as a shooter, the latter of which was one of the bigger questions about his game entering the college level.

Round 1- Pick 3 Evan Mobley F Southern California • Fr • 7'0" / 215 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 16.8 RPG 8.7 APG 2.2 3P% 34.6% A sinewy 7-footer from Southern Cal, Mobley is a No. 1 pick contender because of the rare combination of his size, skill, agility and projectable position at the next level. He's a difference-making big who leads all freshman in blocks per game this season and has on four occasions blocked five or more shots in a game. In time his offensive arsenal should be even more advanced enough for him to regularly knock down shots from anywhere on the court, which he's done in spurts already with the Trojans in a major college conference at just 19 years old.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jonathan Kuminga SF Congo • 6'8" / 205 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st The G League Ignite season has -- pardon my pun -- sparked Kuminga's draft stock to new highs. The jumbo wing is averaging 16.7 points per game as an 18-year-old pro and doing so while flashing some real potential off the dribble as a scorer and initiator. Because of the size, skill level and the fact that he plays on the wing as a positionless archetype of the modern day NBA star, there's going to be teams looking at Kuminga as a potential No. 1 pick.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Jalen Green SG USA • 6'5" / 172 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st This is probably the floor for Jalen Green in this year's draft, but reflective of his somewhat sluggish start to the G League season and also of the strength of the top of the draft. Still, he's come on strong for Ignite of late, scoring 21 or more points in four of his last eight games, and there's always going to be a role for players who possess the rare combo of his athleticism, shot-making and defensive chops.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Keon Johnson G Tennessee • Fr • 6'5" / 186 lbs Projected Team PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 10.3 RPG 3 APG 2.5 3P% 27% A springy forward with freakish athleticism who can make plays above the rim, Keon Johnson is a marvelous talent whose long-term potential is obvious. He's already an impactful player as a freshman for a top-20 Tennessee team and should be considered a legitimate top-10 talent in this draft class if the shot starts to fall. It's a bit of a gamble on raw potential, but it's one NBA teams will happily take given what he could eventually become.

Round 1 - Pick 7 James Bouknight G Connecticut • Soph • 6'5" / 190 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 20.1 RPG 5.8 APG 1.6 3P% 32.6% After missing more than a month recuperating from an in-season elbow surgery on his non-shooting arm, UConn's James Bouknight returned last week to drop 18 points in a critical win for the Huskies' tourney chances over Providence. Bouknight is a bucket, plain and simple. Smooth scorer who can create space for himself and should be a lethal shot-maker in the league.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 8 Moses Moody G Arkansas • Fr • 6'6" / 205 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.2 RPG 5.6 APG 1.5 3P% 37.1% The NBA can't get enough of big-bodied wings who can shoot 3-pointers and defend at a high clip, so the fact that Moses Moody does both bodes well for his draft prospects. It's why I have him as a top-10 talent in this class. He's shooting 37.3% from 3-point range and averaging 1.1 steals per game as the go-to option for Arkansas as a freshman.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Corey Kispert F Gonzaga • Sr • 6'7" / 220 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 19 RPG 4.8 APG 1.9 3P% 45.7% Gonzaga's undefeated season and run as the No. 1 team in college hoops has been keyed by Kispert, the sharpshooting forward who is hitting 45.7% from 3-point range. Corey Kispert rates in the 95th percentile as a spot-up shooter on the season and figures to be a similarly potent outside threat in the league because of his smooth, quick release and repeatable motion.

From From Miami Heat Round 1 - Pick 10 Scottie Barnes G Florida State • Fr • 6'9" / 227 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 10.3 RPG 3.9 APG 4.2 3P% 25.8% A former five-star recruit who signed on with a talented and deep Florida State team, Scottie Barnes has come off the bench this season more times than he's started, similar to former FSU one-and-done Patrick Williams. However, Barnes has been plenty effective, showcasing his huge frame and pristine passing to really underscore why his playmaking skills make him such a coveted prospect. The shooting touch is still a work in progress and he's not a huge threat as an outside shooter yet, but he remains one of the most intriguing and unique prospects because of his two-way impact, size and playmaking.

From From Dallas Mavericks Round 1 - Pick 11 Ziaire Williams F Stanford • Fr • 6'8" / 185 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 10.9 RPG 5 APG 2.4 3P% 29.7% It's been something of a sloggy season for Ziaire Williams, who has had some very strong moments as a shot-maker and producer while also notably struggling in moments. He's hitting fewer than 30% of his 3-point attempts, fewer than 38% of his field goal attempts, and his size -- or lack thereof -- has sapped some of his potential potency as a slasher. Still, he's a wing whose gifts as both a scorer and shot-creator are undeniable. There's plenty of upside as he gains more strength and confidence that his best assets will in time make him a quality contributor in the league.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jalen Johnson F Duke • Fr • 6'9" / 220 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 11.2 RPG 6.1 APG 2.2 3P% 44.4% After opting out of the regular season with six games remaining, Duke has subsequently reeled off three consecutive wins in his absence and reemerged as a potential tourney team. So that, coupled with the optics of quitting the team, hasn't been good PR for Jalen Johnson or his prospects. But teams don't draft on optics. And the truth is that, though Johnson didn't have a particularly successful one-and-done season, he's still a 6-8 forward who can rebound, put the ball on the floor, pass at a high level and run the break. Hard to see him falling too far outside of the top 10 -- if he does at all.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Cameron Thomas G LSU • Fr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 12th PPG 22.8 RPG 2.9 APG 1.5 3P% 30.3% Cameron Thomas is leading the SEC in scoring as a true freshman and emerging all the while as one of the more surprising risers into potential lotto range in the process. That's because, though his efficiency isn't staggering (40.6 FG% and 30.3 3FG%), he's able to create his shot with ease, has insane range and a rapid release to top it off. He's still a work in progress overall but he's got a translatable skill as a gifted scorer to help smooth over his transition to the pros.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jaden Springer G Tennessee • Fr • 6'4" / 204 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 13th PPG 12 RPG 3.5 APG 2.8 3P% 46.9% There's some serious moxie to Jaden Springer's game, and that's accompanied by some real skill he's shown at Tennessee as a scorer, facilitator and all-around offensive weapon. He's had some real boom games to highlight his talents, too, like his 30-point outing against Georgia earlier this month. It's been hit or miss for him on the whole this season as he tries to carve out a consistent role, but I like the wiggle I've seen from him with the ball in his hands. He plays with so much confidence and poise it's hard not to fall in love with what his NBA role can be as a two-way guard who can do a little of everything.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Kai Jones F Texas • Soph • 6'11" / 218 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 10th PPG 8.1 RPG 4.7 APG 0.7 3P% 44% There's a dearth of big man talent in this draft at the top and that, coupled with the emergence of Kai Jones on a strong sophomore campaign, should help pump his stock into this range of the draft. He's an athletic marvel with leaping ability to finish lobs and swat shots around the rim with ease, but he can also step out and take 3-pointers, though he doesn't do it consistently.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Ayo Dosunmu G Illinois • Jr • 6'5" / 200 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 11th PPG 21.2 RPG 6.2 APG 5.3 3P% 42.2% There's going to be split opinions over Ayo Dosunmu among decision-makers because he's 21 years old, which is typically older for picks in the teens, and because his junior season star turn as a shooter doesn't quite jive with what we've seen from him in year's prior. So I readily admit that I have him higher than where many will project him. But who cares? I'm ready to buy him in this range. He's made real strides as a 3-point shooter and improved as a passer, too, with a career-high assist rate right now that's comfortably hovering above 30%.

Round 1 - Pick 17 David Johnson G Louisville • Soph • 6'5" / 210 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 12.7 RPG 5.9 APG 3.4 3P% 40.8% Have long been a David Johnson admirer, having placed him in my preseason top-10 in large part because I expected him to break out as a sophomore. Indeed, he's done exactly that. Carlik Jones' arrival stunted his turn to superstar status with the Cardinals, but he's still a highly productive 6-5 guard who is significantly improved as a 3-point shooter, which was really the only major hang-up on him being a surefire first-rounder. As a lead guard, you'd like to see him cut down on the turnovers a tad but it's a minor quibble for a well-rounded guard who can play both ends and does a lot of things at a high level.

From From Portland Trail Blazers Round 1 - Pick 18 Daishen Nix PG USA • 6'5" / 205 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st UCLA commit-turned-G League Ignite member Daishen Nix has done well for his prospects overall, acquitting himself nicely as a productive guard with the ball in his hands because of his wiggle, strong handle and sheer physicality getting to the rim. But Nix lacks the real burst many expected, and that could be attributed to being listed around 225 -- almost 20 pounds heavier than he was coming out of high school.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Sharife Cooper G Auburn • Fr • 6'1" / 180 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 14th PPG 20.2 RPG 4.3 APG 8.1 3P% 22.8% Sharife Cooper is one of the most delightful guards at the college level to watch. He makes ridiculous passes with regularity, thanks to elite court vision and creation abilities. He's on the smaller end at 6-2 that's keeping him from being a potential top-five prospect but he's got an immediately translatable skill as a creator.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Terrence Shannon Jr. G Texas Tech • Soph • 6'6" / 210 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 9th PPG 12.9 RPG 4.7 APG 1.2 3P% 29.7% Guards always tend to shine a bit brighter in Chris Beard's system at Texas Tech, between Mac McClung, Jarrett Culver, Zhaire Smith and Jahmi'us Ramsey. But Terrence Shannon's the real deal: a graceful 6-6 wing who can attack off the bounce and has shown modest improvement in the jumper. Would like to see his outside shot improve instead of hovering around 30%, but I do buy the shot mechanics and think it can be an asset for him long-term.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Usman Garuba PF Spain • 6'8" / 229 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 1st Usman Garuba is an 18-year-old international prospect widely viewed as the best overseas player in this draft class. And while he's not done a lot to bolster his standing on that front this season, averaging fewer than four points and four rebounds per game, he's not done a lot to lose it, either. His big appeal remains on the defensive end, where he's a bear from perimeter to post who plays with physicality and has the footwork to really move his feet. He doesn't have a ton of athletic pop, but he remains one of the more safe bets in this range to be an impactful NBA player.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Greg Brown F Texas • Fr • 6'9" / 205 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 10.8 RPG 7.6 APG 0.3 3P% 34.7% I'd personally love this pairing. Greg Brown's a physically gifted forward who has flashed some real skill beyond leaping ability at Texas, but he remains incredibly raw on both ends. Toronto, of course, is a development factory famously known for crafting Pascal Siakam from raw prospect to All-Star. Could see them really making something out of Brown given all his physical tools and potential.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Jared Butler G Baylor • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 16th PPG 17 RPG 3.3 APG 5.2 3P% 44.6% As a sophomore last season Jared Butler was one of my favorite sleepers had he declared for the draft, but alas, he's no secret anymore. He's a polished ball-handler who can score it at every level and is hitting 45.3% of his shots from 3-point range on the season. Modern guard whose game is best suited for the NBA right now where earning minutes require immense skill on offense.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Josh Christopher G Arizona State • Fr • 6'5" / 215 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 10th PPG 14.3 RPG 4.7 APG 1.4 3P% 30.5% This is a draft where big wings are aplenty, and the NBA right now is really valuing that specific archetype. That's what makes Josh Christopher a lock for first-round territory. But it's hard to put him much higher than the 20s right now. He definitely has the scoring chops to survive and thrive in the league, but he's not doing it very efficiently and there's not a lot of other appealing parts of his game right now, though I do expect his defense and passing to improve as he continues developing.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Franz Wagner G Michigan • Soph • 6'9" / 220 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 29th PPG 12.4 RPG 6.7 APG 3 3P% 36.4% Probably not a future All-Star, almost certainly a high-level role player: that's the selling point for Franz Wagner. At Michigan as a sophomore this season he's doing a bit of everything, from hitting 3-pointers to creating to playing top-shelf defense. He does so many different things at a high level it's hard to see him dropping much further than this. There's just an obvious role for a 6-9 forward who can do all of those things -- and well -- at the NBA level.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Davion Mitchell G Baylor • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 21st PPG 13.6 RPG 2.7 APG 5.8 3P% 49.4% Very few upperclassmen have dramatically improved their draft stock this season the way Davion Mitchell has improved his. The Baylor standout is coming alive down the home stretch of the season for the Bears, averaging 20.0 points and 5.0 assists per game over his last four. And he's done so while hitting 3-pointers at nearly a 50% clip on the season. His consistency as a shooter combined with his speed and tenacity off the bounce have elevated his profile drastically.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Brandon Boston Jr. G Kentucky • Fr • 6'7" / 185 lbs Projected Team Milwaukee PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 11.9 RPG 4.8 APG 1.4 3P% 27.8% It certainly hasn't been the season many expected from Brandon Boston when he signed with Kentucky as a top-10 prospect and potential top-5 draft pick. He's really struggled most of the season to carve out a role on this Kentucky team, and been pretty ineffective in the opportunities he's been given. Still, he's showed some scoring flashes and potential down the stretch of the regular season, and it's important to remember: He's a 6-7 wing who, theoretically, can be a big-time scorer in the right situation. There's sure to be some team in the first round willing to bet on his pedigree and potential that he figures things out.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Marcus Bagley F Arizona State • Fr • 6'8" / 215 lbs Projected Team L.A. Lakers PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 11.8 RPG 6.1 APG 1.2 3P% 36.2% Arizona State's been one of the more disappointing teams in college hoops this season, yet Marcus Bagley has been one of the more pleasantly surprising freshmen in the sport. The four-star Sun Devils signee looks the part of a one-and-done like his older brother, Marvin, because of his big 6-foot-8 frame for a wing. He also has done well for himself in his tiny role on this team, hitting 36.2% of his 3s and converting nearly 40% off catch-and-shoot opportunities, per Synergy data. He's played in just 11 games because of an injury but there's plenty of evidence out there on him to suggest he can, and will, be a first-rounder.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Day'Ron Sharpe F North Carolina • Fr • 6'11" / 265 lbs Projected Team L.A. Clippers PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 10.3 RPG 8 APG 1.4 3P% 0% Day'Ron Sharpe has taken two 3-pointers on the season at North Carolina. He rarely breaks out of the paint and doesn't operate much on the perimeter, as he's more of a throwback big. But even in the NBA where those types of players are more and more being marginalized, Sharpe has managed to build up his draft profile because of his physicality as a rebounder and impact around the rim on both ends of the floor.