The Portland Trail Blazers have swung for the fences in the 2022 NBA Draft by selecting Shaedon Sharpe with the No. 7 overall pick. Sharpe is this draft's man of mystery. After spending most of his career as a relatively unheralded prospect, Sharpe bolted up the boards to earn the No. 1 ranking in his class. He ultimately chose to attend Kentucky, but never actually played for the Wildcats. That made scouting him one of the toughest challenges teams could face during this draft process, but virtually everyone was tantalized by his upside.

Sharpe is an elite athlete, and nothing that could have happened at the college level would have proven otherwise. He has every physical tool you could ask for out of a guard, projects as a strong shooter and ball-handler and represents the sort of potential that typically gets a player taken No. 1 overall. His circumstances prevented that, but if his development goes as hoped, they might also have made him the steal of the draft.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

The Blazers already made one big move on Wednesday when they landed Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant in a pre-draft trade. That move was the culmination of a retool that began when Joe Cronin replaced Neil Olshey as general manager and quickly tore the roster down to the studs. Gone were C.J. McCollum, Norman Powell, Robert Covington and Larry Nance Jr. Grant, Josh Hart and others have taken their place.

It has all been in an effort to fix the problems that doomed Portland during the McCollum-Damian Lillard era. Lillard remains in place, and as long as he's a Blazer, the team will likely remain committed to trying to put a winner around him. No rookie is going to have an easy time coming into an environment with those expectations, but Portland is making a strong bet on their preferred prospect here at No. 7.