The Washington Wizards have selected University of Wisconsin star Johnny Davis with the No. 10 overall pick. Davis was the quintessential college star who didn't originally project as a top NBA prospect. He was just a three-star recruit coming out of high school, and as a fairly lean 6-4 wing, he's a bit smaller than teams would hope for out of a lottery pick at his position. What he might lack in terms of physical tools, he more than made up for with his production.

The Wizards have needed help at the guard spot for quite some time now and the hope is that Davis can come in and fill that role alongside Bradley Beal. Our CBS Sports NBA Draft experts feel as though he has a good chance of doing that which is why the pick received a grade of an A-.

Davis went from a mostly anonymous power-conference player to a candidate for national player of the year in his sophomore season at Wisconsin. I don't worry about his slip at the end of the season, and I think Bradley Beal can look at this as a guy who helps you win right away. Grade: A-

Davis did everything for Wisconsin last season. He was their best scorer, a stellar rebounder, a key cog in their defense and even an occasional playmaker. His 3-point shot needs a bit of work and there are going to be some things he just can't do as a professional, but it would be difficult to imagine a college player as accomplished as Davis struggling to carve out some sort of NBA niche. If he can match what he did as a Badger? This was one of the best picks in the draft.

The Wizards have spent the past several seasons trying to reinvent themselves around star guard Bradley Beal. Once John Wall's injuries ended any hope of resuscitating the contender they built around he and Beal, the Wizards have tried just about everything to get him a new star partner. The Russell Westbrook and Spencer Dinwiddie experiments flamed out. Only time will tell how Kristaps Porzingis fares.

Now Beal is bound for unrestricted free agency, and while the expectation is that he will re-sign with the Wizards on a super-max deal, players of his caliber tend not to be happy in losing situations for very long. Sooner or later, the Wizards are going to have to find their way back into the postseason if they want to keep Beal as their franchise player. They've gotten mixed results from their last three first-round picks: Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija and Rui Hachimura. Now, they hope they've found a steady contributor at No. 10.