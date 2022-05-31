untitled-design-2022-05-30t193333-131.png
The Golden State Warriors have opened the NBA Finals as a minus-155 favorite over the Boston Celtics at Caesars Sportsbook. This means that a bet of $155 on Golden State would net a profit of $100. Boston is currently a plus-135 underdog, meaning a $100 bet on the Celtics would net a $135 profit. In addition, Caesars has offered lines on each possible exact outcome of the series. 

Outcome

Odds

Warriors win 4-0

+1200

Warriors win 4-1

+500

Warriors win 4-2

+550

Warriors win 4-3

+325

Celtics win 4-0

+1500

Celtics win 4-1

+900

Celtics win 4-2

+350

Celtics win 4-3

+600

Caesars has offered a number of ways to bet on this series. Here are some other notable options:

  • The current series line is Warriors -1.5 games, meaning if you bet that line, you'd need Golden State to win in six or fewer games. However, if you're comfortable risking a seven-game series, you can get plus-160 odds on that line. Celtics +1.5 games has minus-190 odds attached.
  • Jayson Tatum is favored to lead the series in scoring (minus-120). Draymond Green is favored to lead the series in assists (plus-130). Al Horford is favored to lead the series in rebounds (plus-130).
  • Vegas expects the series to be a long one. You can get plus-175 odds on the series lasting seven games and plus-190 odds on it lasting six. The odds start to jump at five games, which can be bet at plus-300, and a four-game sweep would payout at plus-700.

The Warriors and Celtics split the season series one game apiece. The Celtics are the only team with a winning record against the Warriors since Steve Kerr took over as head coach at 9-7, but Golden State has the home-court advantage and three extra days of rest. This series could go either way, which creates plenty of opportunity for you as a bettor to cash in.