The Golden State Warriors have opened the NBA Finals as a minus-155 favorite over the Boston Celtics at Caesars Sportsbook. This means that a bet of $155 on Golden State would net a profit of $100. Boston is currently a plus-135 underdog, meaning a $100 bet on the Celtics would net a $135 profit. In addition, Caesars has offered lines on each possible exact outcome of the series.

Outcome Odds Warriors win 4-0 +1200 Warriors win 4-1 +500 Warriors win 4-2 +550 Warriors win 4-3 +325 Celtics win 4-0 +1500 Celtics win 4-1 +900 Celtics win 4-2 +350 Celtics win 4-3 +600

Caesars has offered a number of ways to bet on this series. Here are some other notable options:

The current series line is Warriors -1.5 games, meaning if you bet that line, you'd need Golden State to win in six or fewer games. However, if you're comfortable risking a seven-game series, you can get plus-160 odds on that line. Celtics +1.5 games has minus-190 odds attached.

Jayson Tatum is favored to lead the series in scoring (minus-120). Draymond Green is favored to lead the series in assists (plus-130). Al Horford is favored to lead the series in rebounds (plus-130).

Vegas expects the series to be a long one. You can get plus-175 odds on the series lasting seven games and plus-190 odds on it lasting six. The odds start to jump at five games, which can be bet at plus-300, and a four-game sweep would payout at plus-700.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

The Warriors and Celtics split the season series one game apiece. The Celtics are the only team with a winning record against the Warriors since Steve Kerr took over as head coach at 9-7, but Golden State has the home-court advantage and three extra days of rest. This series could go either way, which creates plenty of opportunity for you as a bettor to cash in.