The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are set to face off in the 2022 NBA Finals. The Warriors won the Western Conference finals for the sixth time in eight years, closing out the Dallas Mavericks in five games on Thursday night. The Celtics survived the Miami Heat 100-96 in a do-or-die Game 7 on Sunday night for the Eastern Conference finals title.

The 2022 NBA playoff schedule for the Finals can be found below. Every game on ESPN or ABC can be streamed via fubo TV (Try for free).

NBA Finals Round

All times Eastern

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Thu., June 2 Game 1 (Finals) Celtics at Warriors 9 p.m. ABC Golden State Sun., June 5 Game 2 (Finals) Celtics at Warriors 8 p.m. ABC Golden State Wed., June 8 Game 3 (Finals) Warriors at Celtics 9 p.m. ABC Boston Fri., June 10 Game 4 (Finals) Warriors at Celtics 9 p.m. ABC Boston Mon., June 13* Game 5 (Finals)* Celtics at Warriors* 9 p.m. ABC Golden State Thu., June 16* Game 6 (Finals)* Warriors at Celtics* 9 p.m. ABC Boston Sun., June 19* Game 7 (Finals)* Celtics at Warriors* 8 p.m. ABC Golden State

Conference Finals Round

All times Eastern

(1) Miami Heat vs. (2) Boston Celtics

Boston wins series 4-3

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Tue., May 17 Game 1 (ECF) Heat 118, Celtics 107 8:30 p.m. ESPN Miami Thu., May 19 Game 2 (ECF) Celtics 127, Heat 102 8:30 p.m. ESPN Miami Sat., May 21 Game 3 (ECF) Heat 109, Celtics 103 8:30 p.m. ABC Boston Mon., May 23 Game 4 (ECF) Celtics 102, Heat 82 8:30 p.m. ABC Boston Wed., May 25 Game 5 (ECF) Celtics 93, Heat 80 8:30 p.m. ESPN Miami Fri., May 27 Game 6 (ECF) Heat 111, Celtics 103 8:30 p.m. ESPN Boston Mon., May 29 Game 7 (ECF) Celtics 100, Heat 96 8:30 p.m. ESPN Miami

(3) Golden State Warriors vs. (4) Dallas Mavericks

Golden State wins series 4-1

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Wed., May 18 Game 1 (WCF) Warriors 112, Mavericks 87 9 p.m. TNT Golden State Fri., May 20 Game 2 (WCF) Warriors 126, Mavericks 117 9 p.m. TNT Golden State Sun., May 22 Game 3 (WCF) Warriors, 109 Mavericks 100 9 p.m. TNT Dallas Tue., May 24 Game 4 (WCF) Mavericks 119, Warriors 109 9 p.m. TNT Dallas Thu., May 26 Game 5 (WCF) Warriors 120, Mavericks 110 9 p.m. TNT Golden State

Second Round

All times Eastern

(1) Phoenix Suns vs. (4) Dallas Mavericks

Mavericks win series 4-3

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Mon., May 2 Game 1 (West second round) Suns 121, Mavericks 114 10 p.m. TNT Phoenix Wed., May 4 Game 2 (West second round) Suns 129, Mavericks 109 10 p.m. TNT Phoenix Fri., May 6 Game 3 (West second round) Mavericks 103, Suns 94 9:30 p.m. ESPN Dallas Sun., May 8 Game 4 (West second round) Mavericks 111, Suns 101 3:30 p.m. ESPN Dallas Tue., May 10 Game 5 (West second round) Suns 110, Mavericks 80 10 p.m. TNT Phoenix Thu., May 12 Game 6 (West second round) Mavericks 113, Suns 86 9:30 p.m. ESPN Dallas Sun., May 15 Game 7 (West second round) Mavericks 123, Suns 90 TBD TBD Phoenix

*if necessary

(2) Memphis Grizzlies vs. (3) Golden State Warriors

Warriors win series 4-2

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP TIME TV VENUE Sun., May 1 Game 1 (West second round) Warriors 117, Grizzlies 116 3:30 p.m. ABC Memphis Tue., May 3 Game 2 (West second round) Grizzlies 106, Warriors 101 9:30 p.m. TNT Memphis Sat., May 7 Game 3 (West second round) Warriors 142, Grizzlies 112 8:30 p.m. ABC Golden State Mon., May 9 Game 4 (West second round) Warriors 101, Grizzlies 98 10 p.m. TNT Golden State Wed., May 11 Game 5 (West second round) Grizzlies 134, Warriors 94 9:30 p.m. TNT Memphis Fri., May 13 Game 6 (West second round) Warriors 110, Grizzlies 96 10 p.m. ESPN Golden State Mon., May 16* Game 7 (West second round)* Warriors at Grizzlies* TBD TNT Memphis

(1) Miami Heat vs. (4) Philadelphia 76ers

Heat win series 4-2

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Mon., May 2 Game 1 (East second round) Heat 106, 76ers 92 7:30 p.m. TNT Miami Wed., May 4 Game 2 (East second round) Heat 119, 76ers 103 7:30 p.m. TNT Miami Fri., May 6 Game 3 (East second round) 76ers 99, Heat 79 7 p.m. ESPN Philadelphia Sun., May 8 Game 4 (East second round) 76ers 116, Heat 108 8 p.m. TNT Philadelphia Tue., May 10 Game 5 (East second round) Heat 120, 76ers 85 7:30 p.m. TNT Miami Thu., May 12 Game 6 (East second round) Heat 99, 76ers 90 7 p.m. ESPN Philadelphia

(2) Boston Celtics vs. (3) Milwaukee Bucks

Celtics win series 4-3

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Sun., May 1 Game 1 (East second round) Bucks 101, Celtics 89 1 p.m. ABC Boston Tue., May 3 Game 2 (East second round) Celtics 109, Bucks 86 7 p.m. TNT Boston Sat., May 7 Game 3 (East second round) Bucks 103, Celtics 101 3:30 p.m. ABC Milwaukee Mon., May 9 Game 4 (East second round) Celtics 116, Bucks 108 7:30 p.m. TNT Milwaukee Wed., May 11 Game 5 (East second round) Bucks 110, Celtics 107 7 p.m. TNT Boston Fri., May 13 Game 6 (East second round) Celtics 108, Bucks 95 7:30 p.m. ESPN Milwaukee Sun., May 15* Game 7 (East second round)* Celtics 109, Bucks 81 TBD TBD Boston

*if necessary

First Round



(1) Suns vs. (8) Pelicans

Suns win series 4-2

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Sun., April 17 Game 1 (West first round) Suns 110, Pelicans 99 9 p.m. TNT Phoenix Tue., April 19 Game 2 (West first round) Pelicans 124, Suns 114 10 p.m. TNT Phoenix Fri., April 22 Game 3 (West first round) Suns 114, Pelicans 111 10 p.m. ESPN New Orleans Sun., April 24 Game 4 (West first round) Pelicans 118, Suns 103 9:30 p.m. TNT New Orleans Tue., April 26 Game 5 (West first round) Suns 112, Pelicans 97 10 p.m. TNT Phoenix Thu., April 28 Game 6 (West first round) Suns 115, Pelicans 109 7:30 p.m. TNT New Orleans Sat., April 30 Game 7 (West first round)* Pelicans at Suns TBD TBD Phoenix

(4) Mavericks vs. (5) Jazz

Mavericks win series 4-2

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Sat., April 16 Game 1 (West first round) Jazz 99, Mavericks 93 1 p.m. ESPN Dallas Mon., April 18 Game 2 (West first round) Mavericks 110, Jazz 104 8:30 p.m. NBATV Dallas Thu., April 21 Game 3 (West first round) Mavericks 126, Jazz 118 9 p.m. NBATV Salt Lake City Sat., April 23 Game 4 (West first round) Jazz 100, Mavericks 99 4:30 p.m. TNT Salt Lake City Mon., April 25 Game 5 (West first round) Mavericks 102, Jazz 77 9:30 p.m. TNT Dallas Thu., April 28 Game 6 (West first round) Mavericks 98, Jazz 96 10 p.m. TNT Salt Lake City Sat., April 30 Game 7 (West first round)* Jazz at Mavericks TBD TBD Dallas

(3) Warriors vs. (6) Nuggets

Golden State wins series 4-1

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Sat., April 16 Game 1 (West first round) Warriors 123, Nuggets 107 8:30 p.m. ABC San Francisco Mon., April 18 Game 2 (West first round) Warriors 126, Nuggets 106 10 p.m. TNT San Francisco Thu., April 21 Game 3 (West first round) Warriors 118, Nuggets 113 10 p.m. TNT Denver Sun., April 24 Game 4 (West first round) Nuggets 126, Warriors 121 3:30 p.m. ABC Denver Wed., April 27 Game 5 (West first round) Warriors 102, Nuggets 98 10 p.m. TNT San Francisco

(2) Grizzlies vs. (7) Timberwolves

Grizzlies win series 4-2

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Sat., April 16 Game 1 (West first round) Timberwolves 130, Grizzlies 117 3:30 p.m. ESPN Memphis Tue., April 19 Game 2 (West first round) Grizzlies 124, Timberwolves 96 8:30 p.m. NBATV Memphis Thu., April 21 Game 3 (West first round) Grizzlies 104, Timberwolves 95 7:30 p.m. TNT Minnesota Sat., April 23 Game 4 (West first round) Timberwolves 119, Grizzlies 118 10 p.m. ESPN Minnesota Tue., April 26 Game 5 (West first round) Grizzlies 111, Timberwolves 109 7:30 p.m. TNT Memphis Fri., April 29 Game 6 (West first round) Grizzlies 114, Timberwolves 106 9 p.m. ESPN Minnesota Sun., May 1 Game 7 (West first round)* Timberwolves at Grizzlies 3:30 p.m. ABC Memphis

*if necessary

(1) Heat vs. (8) Hawks

Miami wins series 4-1

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Sun., April 17 Game 1 (East first round) Heat 115, Hawks 91 1 p.m. TNT Miami Tue., April 19 Game 2 (East first round) Heat 115, Hawks 105 7:30 p.m. TNT Miami Fri, April 22 Game 3 (East first round) Hawks 111, Heat 110 7 p.m. ESPN Atlanta Sun., April 24 Game 4 (East first round) Heat 110, Hawks 86 7 p.m. TNT Atlanta Tue., April 26 Game 5 (East first round) Heat 97, Hawks 94 7 p.m. NBATV Miami

(4) 76ers vs. (5) Raptors

Philadelphia wins series 4-2

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Sat., April 16 Game 1 (East first round) 76ers 131, Raptors 111 6 p.m. ESPN Philadelphia Mon., April 18 Game 2 (East first round) 76ers 112, Raptors 97 7:30 p.m. TNT Philadelphia Wed., April 20 Game 3 (East first round) 76ers 104, Raptors 101 (OT) 8 p.m. NBATV Toronto Sat., April 23 Game 4 (East first round) Raptors 110, 76ers 102 2 p.m. TNT Toronto Mon., April 25 Game 5 (East first round) Raptors 101, 76ers 88 8 p.m. NBATV Philadelphia Thu., April 28 Game 6 (East first round)* 76ers 132, Raptors 97 7 p.m. NBATV Toronto Sat., April 30 Game 7 (East first round)* Raptors at 76ers* TBD TBD Philadelphia

(3) Bucks vs. (6) Bulls

Bucks win series 4-1

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Sun., April 17 Game 1 (East first round) Bucks 93, Bulls 86 6:30 p.m. TNT Milwaukee Wed., April 20 Game 2 (East first round) Bulls 114, Bucks 110 9:30 p.m. TNT Milwaukee Fri., April 22 Game 3 (East first round) Bucks 111, Bulls 81 8:30 p.m. ABC Chicago Sun., April 24 Game 4 (East first round) Bucks 119, Bulls 95 1 p.m. ABC Chicago Wed., April 27 Game 5 (East first round) Bucks 116, Bulls 100 7:30 p.m. TNT Milwaukee

(2) Celtics vs. (7) Nets

Celtics win series 4-0