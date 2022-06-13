The Boston Celtics aim to upend the Golden State Warriors on Monday evening at Chase Center. The teams match up in San Francisco in Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals. Boston and Golden State are tied at 2-2 after four interesting games. The Warriors won Game 4 on Monday, riding a superstar effort from Stephen Curry to victory. Robert Williams III (knee) is listed as questionable for Boston in Game 5. Golden State list Otto Porter Jr. (foot) and Andre Iguodala (knee) as questionable.

Golden State is the four-point home favorite for this 9 p.m. ET tipoff. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is 212 in the latest Warriors vs. Celtics odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Before locking in any Celtics vs. Warriors picks, be sure to see the NBA Finals 2022 predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Warriors vs. Celtics spread: Golden State -4

Warriors vs. Celtics over-under: 212 points

Warriors vs. Celtics money line: Golden State -170, Boston +145

BOS: The Celtics are 14-8 against the spread in playoff games

GS: The Warriors are 11-9 against the spread in playoff games

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston's defense is top-notch. The Celtics are holding the Warriors to 44.9 percent shooting in the series, and Boston is giving up only 16.3 free throw attempts per game against Golden State. The Celtics have been near the top of the 2022 NBA playoffs in blocked shots and, for the entire postseason, Boston is yielding only 106.2 points per 100 possessions. Opponents are shooting only 43.6 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from 3-point range in the postseason, with the Celtics giving up only 20.5 assists per game.

In the regular season, Boston led the NBA in defensive efficiency, allowing only 1.06 points per possession. The Celtics are switchable, versatile, and physical on defense, and Ime Udoka's team also led the league in field goal percentage allowed, 2-point percentage allowed, 3-point percentage allowed and assists allowed in 2021-22.

Why the Warriors can cover

Golden State's defense has been notably stingy in the NBA Finals to this point. Even with Boston shooting above its typical level from 3-point distance, the Celtics are scoring only 1.1 points per possession in this series. Golden State is limiting Boston to 45.7 percent shooting on two-point attempts, and the Celtics are averaging only 19.0 free throw attempts per game. The Warriors are also producing 10.0 steals per game, helping to juice the team's offense in transition.

The Chase Center is a safe haven for the Warriors in the playoffs, with Golden State posting a 10-1 record at home. In those 11 games, the Warriors are scoring more than 1.19 points per possession, and Golden State's offensive rating (115.1) is top-notch in the playoffs. As a team, the Warriors maintain a 59.4 percent true shooting mark for the full postseason, and Golden State is also doing quality work on the offensive glass. The Warriors have a 28.5 percent offensive rebound rate in the playoffs, averaging 14.7 second chance points per game and putting pressure on opponents with consistency.

How to make Celtics vs. Warriors picks

