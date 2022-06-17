We've reached the stretch run of the NBA Draft process. The withdrawal deadline is behind us, the lottery and Combine are complete, and pre-draft prep for teams via interviews and workouts are nearly finished. Nearly.
But with just over one week until the draft, there's still much prognostication to be done. Which means it's time to fully lean into our mock and project -- for the first time all cycle -- what we think teams will do now that we have a full picture of the class by taking into account fit, talent, rumored landing spots and more.
This version of our NBA Mock Draft below is our most extensive to date, featuring all 58 picks (that's right: 58, not 60 due to Miami and Milwaukee forfeiting their second-round picks) for the 2022 NBA Draft. It also accounts primarily for team need, in contrast to our Big Board Top 100 rankings. The mock below is comprised almost exclusively based on what we think teams will do -- not what we would do.
You'll notice below the top of the order has mostly stagnated with Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero and Jaden Ivey -- the top four players in the class -- falling into order Nos. 1-4. At No. 5 is where the draft gets fun, though, and with the Pistons picking, we're projecting a new name there. As a result, Shaedon Sharpe, the mystery man who we once projected at No. 5, slips a bit as teams continue to dig into his game after not seeing him in a competitive environment all last season. Sticking with the theme surrounding Sharpe the last few months, he remains one of the draft's most polarizing talents. Seeing him go top five or falling out of the top 10 both seem reasonable draft night outcomes. We've split the difference below.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Jabari Smith PF
Auburn • Fr • 6'10" / 220 lbs
There's valid concerns over the diversity with which Smith will score in the NBA -- he struggled at the rim in college and primarily was used as a catch-and-shoot weapon -- but his positional size and above average shooting are among the most translatable skills a prospect has in this class. At 6-foot-10 he's an elite shooting threat from anywhere on the court and a very safe bet to be a valuable two-way player in the NBA.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Gonzaga • Fr • 7'0" / 195 lbs
The skinny frame and potential injury concerns that come along with it notwithstanding, Holmgren arguably holds the most star power in the draft. He rated in the 94th percentile as a defender around the rim last season and had a top-10 block rate. On offense, he rated in the 99th percentile around the rim. His ability to affect and block shots can make him a cornerstone defensive anchor for a rebooting OKC franchise.
Round 1- Pick 3
Duke • Fr • 6'10" / 250 lbs
Houston grabs a future star to add to its frontcourt to pair with 2021 No. 2 pick Jalen Green, one of the most electric young guard prospects in the NBA. Banchero was an All-American in his lone season at Duke, and his playmaking and overall polish on offense at 6-10 can add another exciting dynamic to this young Rockets core.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Jaden Ivey SG
Purdue • Soph • 6'4" / 195 lbs
Sacramento will be arguably where the draft may turn on its head. Anyone is in play here, including Shaedon Sharpe, but if they're just taking best available talent then Ivey should get the nod. He's a promising potential future lead guard with elite athletic ability, and next to De'Aaron Fox, the Kings could have more backcourt speed than anyone in the NBA.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Daniels is rising up boards and clearly into lottery territory after a strong G League Ignite season and pre-draft process. He's a creative live-dribble passer with great size and incredible defensive chops. As a perimeter defender with his playmaking skills he may be a multi-positional offensive weapon at the next level. Pairing him next to Cade Cunningham could help ease the creation burden on the 2021 No. 1 pick.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Baylor • Fr • 6'9" / 230 lbs
From No. 5 through the end of the lottery feels as unsettled as I can remember in recent memory, so while Sochan at No. 6 might feel rich, this could absolutely be his starting point. A true 1-5 defender, he's an elite caliber weapon on that end who has playmaking skills as well, though his shot and confidence in said shot both need to improve over time.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Iowa • Soph • 6'8" / 225 lbs
Portland is at an inflection point with its franchise right now after trading away CJ McCollum. An aging Damian Lillard likely leaves it in a spot where it will try to contend, though. So if that's the goal here then you'd be hard pressed to find a better talent to fit that desire than Murray. He was one of the most productive players in college hoops last season. A true four-man who can defend at a high level and space the floor as a shooter.
From Los Angeles Lakers
Round 1 - Pick 8
AJ Griffin SF
Duke • Fr • 6'6" / 222 lbs
New Orleans rated as the 27th-best team in the NBA in team 3-point shooting percentage last season. In Griffin they add one of the best wing shooters in the draft who has legitimate star potential if he's able to find his old high school form and stay healthy. Depending on how his medicals check out, he could go anywhere from No. 5 to outside the lottery.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Arizona • Soph • 6'6" / 210 lbs
Mathurin's somewhat unfairly been boxed into a 3-and-D type prospect, but he's so much more than that. Yes, he's a great knockdown shooter, and his length suggests in time he'll be a plus-defender. But he can also be additive creating off the bounce and is really good in transition, too. The Spurs could shape him into one of the draft's big steals at No. 9.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Kentucky • Fr • 6'6" / 200 lbs
There's no doubt Sharpe has an incredible pedigree -- he was the No. 1 recruit in his class before enrolling at Kentucky -- but he comes with some risk, too, reflected here with a drop to No. 10. We haven't seen him in a competitive environment since he played on the EYBL circuit and there's a ton of mystery surrounding him. That said, at No. 10, the downtrodden Wizards would be wise to take the gamble on his star potential. Chances he's still on the board here are pretty low, but as the draft approaches it does feel as if his stock is slipping a tad.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Kentucky • Fr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
The Knicks need scoring and playmaking and could get a two-for-one combo here in Washington. The former five-star recruit is a knockdown shooter who thrived off the ball at Kentucky but has some untapped talents playing on the ball as a creator and initiator as well; his 27% assist rate in SEC play was 11th among players in his conference -- despite playing almost exclusively as the second initiator.
From Los Angeles Clippers
Round 1 - Pick 12
Dieng had a strong close to the NBL season with the New Zealand Breakers, a team from the same NBL league that once produced LaMelo Ball. He's a combo forward with guard skills. If his outside shot starts falling with regularity he could develop into a borderline star on the wing, he's just quite a ways away from being an NBA contributor right now. Whoever takes him must be patient.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Johnny Davis SF
Wisconsin • Soph • 6'6" / 196 lbs
It seems likely that Charlotte in some form or fashion will add depth to its frontcourt this offseason, but the value with Davis sitting here is something you can't pass on (even with Jalen Duren and Mark Williams on the board). He's an incredibly polished swing man whose defense and scoring should make him perfectly capable of competing for a starting spot in the backcourt right away next to LaMelo Ball.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Ochai Agbaji SG
Kansas • Sr • 6'6" / 217 lbs
Cleveland has a young core primed to contend with Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. Agbaji gives the Cavs another piece of key depth on the wing and adds a complementary style to Isaac Okoro as a more offensively polished weapon. He shot 41% from 3-point range last season for KU in leading the Jayhawks to a national title.
From New Orleans Pelicans
Round 1 - Pick 15
Tari Eason PF
LSU • Soph • 6'8" / 217 lbs
Eason is a big combo forward who can space the floor as a shooter and open up the offense as a straight-line driver. His main value, however, comes on defense, where he's a do-it-all weapon with great instincts. He's raw and his offense isn't quite NBA-ready but the physical tools and defense alone could get him into the teens of this draft on potential.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Ohio State • Fr • 6'6" / 195 lbs
Ohio State turned to Branham as one of its go-to options down the stretch run of the season, and he responded by averaging 17.3 points and 3.8 rebounds in the second half of the year. He's a big wing who can torch the net and scores it at a really high level, and now that he's committed to staying in the draft, should be in the mix as a potential lottery pick.
From Brooklyn Nets
Round 1 - Pick 17
Dalen Terry SF
Arizona • Soph • 6'7" / 195 lbs
After adding Banchero at No. 3, Houston comes back to add backcourt depth with the addition of one of my favorite talents in Terry. Terry did a little of everything at Arizona as a role player last season primarily playing off the ball and has the length and tools to thrive as a high energy wing who has some wiggle off the dribble and can shoot the 3.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Memphis • Fr • 6'11" / 250 lbs
Chicago may not go center here, especially with rumors that they could be in the mix for Rudy Gobert, but in a vacuum Duren would be tough to pass on. He's a high-flying big who can finish lobs and swat shots. I have a lottery grade on him and would be surprised if he fell this far, though, especially with so few quality big men prospects in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Santa Clara • Jr • 6'6" / 209 lbs
Williams has been the fastest-rising draft prospect the last month. He measured 6-6 at the combine with a 7-2 wingspan, is coming off a season in which he shot nearly 40% from 3-point range, and rated out in the 97th percentile last season according to Synergy as a spot-up shooter.
From Toronto Raptors
Round 1 - Pick 20
Wisconsin-Milwaukee • Fr • 6'10" / 231 lbs
Two consecutive seasons ending with Baldwin injured -- first in high school then as a freshman in college -- have given rise to potential durability concerns for him. But as a former top recruit in his class, Baldwin likely still goes in Round 1 because of his 6-9 frame and shooting upside. He's a risk, but one San Antonio may be more averse to taking that on than most considering it has three first-round picks this year.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Baylor • Fr • 6'8" / 201 lbs
We never got the full-blown freshman breakout from Brown in the same way we did from teammate Jeremy Sochan, but Brown's absolutely going to be in the mix as a potential lottery pick. Big frame, defends the wing like crazy and can stretch the floor as a shooter as well.
Round 1 - Pick 22
E.J. Liddell PF
Ohio State • Jr • 6'7" / 243 lbs
Memphis' front office has in the past put a high value on college production, making Liddell, one of the most productive players in college hoops the last few seasons, squarely in the mix here (if he's not already taken). Slightly undersized power forward who plays way above his 6-7 frame and has improved dramatically as a shooter the last year.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Duke • Soph • 7'2" / 242 lbs
Unlikely Williams falls this far -- he's one of the best shot-blockers in the draft -- but if he's still on the board he's an auto-pick. Lob threat who can finish around the rim and affect shots, potentially serving as a high-level Joel Embiid backup.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Michigan • Fr • 6'8" / 205 lbs
Houstan had an up and down freshman season at Michigan but has all the physical tools to be a long and rangy two-way wing in the NBA. He rated in the 79th percentile as a spot-up scorer and shot 35.5% from 3-point range, which would translate nicely playing next to Giannis in Milwaukee.
From Boston Celtics
Round 1 - Pick 25
This would purely be a value play for San Antonio to pluck Jovic, one of the most intriguing combination forwards in the draft, at No. 25. At 6-10 he has guard skills -- he ran point last season as a primary initiator for Mega Mozzart -- and a center's frame. He's very raw developmentally but having just turned 19 years old, there's a chance he can mature in time to be a valuable initiator given his size.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Duke • Jr • 6'6" / 217 lbs
It's hard to find instant contributors in the first round, much less at 26, but Dallas could really grab one here in Moore after a breakout season with Duke. He's a long wing with good 3-point shooting skills and a role-player skill set that'd make him an ideal fit in a system revolving around Luka Doncic.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Arkansas • Soph • 6'10" / 237 lbs
Frontcourt depth beyond Bam Adebayo and PJ Tucker in Miami is sorely lacking, which would make Jaylin Williams an interesting fit with the Heat. A do-it-all big who loves to take charges and provide energy, he does all the little things that contribute to winning and has floor-spacing potential as well.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Golden State's got to be thinking about adding guard depth at some point and Montero, long a prodigious talent from the Dominican Republic, could fit the bill here. He's a speedy guard who groomed himself last season with Overtime Elite and has the combination of scoring and competitiveness that the Warriors tend to gravitate towards.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Josh Minott PF
Memphis • Fr • 6'8" / 205 lbs
From Memphis, Tennessee, to Memphis, Tennessee? It's possible for Minott, one of the most toolsy wings in the draft whose length and athleticism gives him real first-round potential. Needs to improve his jumper to maximize his potential, but he's a developmental talent with starter upside in the right system.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Denver recently acquired this pick via Oklahoma City and can flip it into one of the biggest swings available at 30. Hardy's stock slipped a bit over the last few months because he was inefficient with the G League Ignite, but he's a gifted scorer who can create space and has plenty of room to grow.
From Cleveland Cavaliers
Round 2 - Pick 1 (31st overall)
Trevor Keels SG
Duke • Fr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
A physically mature wing who showed flashes of real potential at Duke, Keels gives the Pacers a wing with upside. Had he gone back to school he might have been a lottery pick next year.
Round 2 - Pick 2 (32nd overall)
Arizona • Jr • 7'0" / 221 lbs
After passing on Chet Holmgren at No. 1, Orlando comes back to add a true center here with Christian Koloko. Koloko had a 10.3% block rate that ranked 24th in college hoops last season.
From San Antonio Spurs
Round 2 - Pick 3 (33rd overall)
Blake Wesley SG
Notre Dame • Fr • 6'4" / 187 lbs
Wesley was a high-volume scorer at Notre Dame whose efficiency overall left a little to be desired, but his combo of size, scoring and movement have NBA evaluators intrigued with his development as a long-term two-way guard who can create.
Round 2 - Pick 4 (34th overall)
Jordan Hall SF
Saint Joseph's • Soph • 6'7" / 215 lbs
Hall is one of the true sleepers in this draft. At 6-7 he has the vision and ability to execute passes of a guard but the length of a wing. In two college seasons he posted a 35.25% assist rate -- better than most of the lead guard prospects in this class (including Jaden Ivey and TyTy Washington).
From Milwaukee Bucks
Round 2 - Pick 5 (35th overall)
Max Christie SG
Michigan State • Fr • 6'6" / 189 lbs
Christie has elite positional size and a ton of promise long-term as an NBA shot maker. His efficiency as a freshman at Michigan State wasn't great but he looks the part as an NBA 2-guard and can develop in time into an off-ball weapon as he develops his shot.
Round 2 - Pick 6 (36th overall)
Tennessee • Fr • 6'1" / 172 lbs
After measuring just shy of 6-foot at the NBA Draft Combine, Chandler may slip into the late first or early second round on draft night. But his explosiveness, speed and ability to dictate pace as a lead guard could make him a draft night steal as someone who I think has starting point guard potential.
Round 2 - Pick 7 (37th overall)
Auburn • Soph • 7'1" / 256 lbs
This is lower than the consensus on Walker Kessler, which means the Kings at 37 would be getting big bang for their buck here. He's arguably the most skilled shot-smotherer in the entire class after leading college hoops in blocks last season and winning Naismith Defensive Player of the Year honors.
From Chicago Bulls
Round 2 - Pick 8 (38th overall)
As one of the older prospects in this class, Beauchamp may be someone teams put on the backburner as they chase youth and developmental talents. However, his length and athleticism could make him a nice fit in the modern NBA as a wing if his outside shot falls with more regularity.
Round 2 - Pick 9 (39th overall)
Justin Lewis PF
Marquette • Fr • 6'8" / 235 lbs
He may be a smidge undersized for an NBA power forward, but Lewis brings physicality and versatility to the table to make him a real NBA prospect. He can score inside and out and is comfortable playing down low despite the height he gives up.
From Cleveland Cavaliers
Round 2 - Pick 10 (40th overall)
Ryan Rollins SG
Toledo • Soph • 6'3" / 179 lbs
Rollins is a polished shot-maker who can run the pick-and-roll and has shown good finishing ability dribbling into jumpers. He needs to improve his spot-up shooting and overall 3-point shot to stick, which I'd bet will come as he takes on a smaller role in the NBA, but the various ways in which he can make shots makes him a versatile combo guard.
Round 2 - Pick 11 (41st overall)
Jake LaRavia PF
Wake Forest • Jr • 6'8" / 235 lbs
A big forward with good 3-point shooting skills, LaRavia has a role player's skill set as a selfless, keep-the-ball-moving player. Can create a bit off the dribble, good in transition, heady cutter. Solid scoring weapon to add next to Zion Williamson in NOLA.
Round 2 - Pick 12 (42nd overall)
Colorado • Soph • 6'8" / 214 lbs
Walker's efficiency ducked off as a sophomore, but his freshman efficiency as a spot-up shooter makes his game easily projectable given his 6-9 frame and length. He can be a two-way wing who crashes the glass hard, defends and knocks down outside shots.
Round 2 - Pick 13 (43rd overall)
Kansas • Jr • 6'7" / 209 lbs
Braun has good positional size and is an excellent shooter. At Kansas he was best peeling off screens or catching and shooting off hand offs but he can run transition and has really nice athletic leaping ability.
Round 2 - Pick 14 (44th overall)
Nebraska • Fr • 6'7" / 179 lbs
McGowens was (one of the very few) bright spots for a 10-22 Nebraska team last season. He looked very comfortable with the ball in his hands and was at his best as a spot-up weapon. The 27.4% mark from 3-point range doesn't do justice to his shooting potential.
Round 2 - Pick 15 (45th overall)
Fresno State • Jr • 6'11" / 244 lbs
Charlotte skipped addressing the center position in Round 1 but gets a Round 1 talent at the position here at No. 45 overall. He is a top-30 prospect in my latest Big Board and someone whose playmaking and shooting at his size make him a legitimate frontcourt option for teams to consider late in the first round.
From Brooklyn Nets
Round 2 - Pick 16 (46th overall)
Barlow emerged as a potential first-round talent after a strong season playing with Overtime Elite in its inaugural season. The 6-9 forward is an explosive athlete who can shoot and space the floor. Has a chance to be a stretch-four type NBA talent because of his length and 7-1 wingspan.
From New Orleans Pelicans
Round 2 - Pick 17 (47th overall)
UCLA • Jr • 6'7" / 209 lbs
A year ago at this time, Juzang was considered a borderline first-rounder after leading UCLA to an unlikely run to the Final Four. His stock has cooled a bit, but his talent as a tough shot taker and maker has not. Love his production and toughness I saw in college and think his game has some shades of current Grizzlies star Dillon Brooks to it.
Round 2 - Pick 18 (48th overall)
Besson is a 21-year-old product from the NBL whose offensive arsenal alone may be enough to get him drafted. Crafty off the bounce, good shooter, knows how to dictate pace. Needs to improve his outside shot and decision-making but he plays a style that's conducive to winning in the NBA in the right situation.
From Memphis Grizzlies
Round 2 - Pick 19 (49th overall)
UCLA • Fr • 6'8" / 203 lbs
Purely a gamble on talent here. Watson really struggled to find a role for himself at UCLA last season but the former five-star recruit has good positional length and athleticism to possibly develop in time into an NBA contributor. Some time in the G League developing will be a necessity, but the Kings aren't exactly in win-now mode.
From Philadelphia 76ers
Round 2 - Pick 20 (50th overall)
Keon Ellis SF
Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 167 lbs
Ellis is a slasher who dives to the hoop, creates offense and pounds the glass at a high level for a guard. Not much of a playmaker for others, but he knows how to separate and get himself looks with solid touch around the basket. Could be an off-the-bench microwave scorer.
From Philadelphia 76ers
Round 2 - Pick 21 (51st overall)
Gonzaga • Sr • 6'5" / 193 lbs
More guard depth for Golden State. Nembhard had a few really solid seasons as a distributor in college both at Gonzaga and at Florida, and the improvement of his outside shot no longer makes him a one-dimensional threat. Willing passer who showed he can score it in a variety of ways.
Round 2 - Pick 22 (52nd overall)
Georgetown • Fr • 6'5" / 213 lbs
Would have liked to see Mohammed return for another season in college, but the former five-star recruit showed flashes at Georgetown that were promising enough to get him drafted. Good rebounder for his size and a fearless shot-taker, though he needs to improve his outside shot.
Round 2 - Pick 23 (53rd overall)
AJ Green SG
Northern Iowa • Jr • 6'4" / 190 lbs
Green will bypass returning to college in something of a surprise after Iowa State and Duke came after him. He's a skilled scorer who was one of the best pick-and-roll creators in college last season.
From Dallas Mavericks
Round 2 - Pick 24 (54th overall)
JD Davison PG
Alabama • Fr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
Davison is a former five-star recruit and arguably the most athletic guard prospect in the class, which could make a bet for the Wizards on him here at 54 palatable. He didn't shoot it well at Alabama and was a turnover machine, but the pedigree and leaping ability is intriguing.
Round 2 - Pick 25 (55th overall)
One of the most electric talents in the draft, Kamagate is also very raw. He's a great leaper who can play above the rim as a lob threat and shot blocker but doesn't play with much feel and needs to fine-tune some of the finer points of his game to become an NBA contributor.
From Indiana Pacers
Round 2 - Pick 26 (56th overall)
Long wing with great shooting touch. Procida in Lega Serie A last season hit 38.3% from 3-point range and showed versatility running the offense as a pick-and-roll threat. He'll be a catch-and-shoot type option in the NBA with his size and shooting.
Round 2 - Pick 27 (57th overall)
Foster has done well for himself the last few months by trimming down and showing up to the combine in fantastic shape after producing at a high level with G League Ignite. The former five-star recruit is a tough player in the post who has been productive at every level. Plays with a high motor and continues to show improvement as a prospect.
From Phoenix Suns
Round 2 - Pick 28 (58th overall)
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'8" / 240 lbs
Williams is a late bloomer who had three different college stops before acquitting himself as a potential NBA prospect last season at Texas Tech. He's a great athlete who can play above the rim and knock down 3-pointers.