durant-love-g.jpg
Getty Images

The 2022 NBA postseason is upon us, and for the second straight year, we'll be treated to a play-in tournament in each conference with the Nos. 7 and 8 seed up for grabs. Below are the eight teams that will have to win their way into the field. 

  • Western Conference: Minnesota Timberwolves (7), Los Angeles Clippers (8), New Orleans Pelicans (9), San Antonio Spurs (10)
  • Eastern Conference: Brooklyn Nets (7), Cleveland Cavaliers (8), Atlanta Hawks (9), Charlotte Hornets (10)

The format goes like this: No. 7 plays No. 8 and No. 9 plays No. 10. The winner of the 7-8 game gets the No. 7 seed, while the loser plays the winner of the 9-10 game for the  No. 8 seed. 

Put another way, the Nos. 7 and 8 seeds get two shots to win one play-in game, while the Nos. 9 and 10 seeds have no margin for error, having to win two straight to get in. One loss, and they're out. 

Below is the schedule for each play-in game. 

Tuesday, April 12

  • East: No. 7 Brooklyn Nets 115, No. 8 Cleveland Cavaliers 108
  • West: No. 7 Minnesota Timberwolves 109, No. 8 Clippers 104

Wednesday, April 13

Friday, April 15

  • East: Atlanta Hawks 107, Cleveland Cavaliers 101
  • West: New Orleans 105, Los Angeles 101