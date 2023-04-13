The 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament will conclude Friday night, with the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat battling for the East's No. 8 seed in the early game followed by Western Conference's Oklahoma City Thunder facing the Minnesota Timberwolves in the nightcap. The winners will take on the top seeds in their respective conferences, the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets, in the first round of the playoffs on Sunday. On Tuesday, the Atlanta Hawks secured the No. 7 seed and will open their series against the defending Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday while the West's No. 7 seed, the Los Angeles Lakers, will meet the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday at 3 p.m ET.

Reminder on how the play-in tournament works: No. 7 plays No. 8 and No. 9 plays No. 10. The winner of the 7-8 game gets the No. 7 seed, while the loser plays the winner of the 9-10 game for the No. 8 seed.

Below is Play-In schedule, including dates, times and TV info.

Tuesday, April 11

Play-In Game 1: Hawks 116, Heat 105

Hawks 116, Heat 105 Play-In Game 2: Lakers 108, Timberwolves 102 (OT)

Wednesday, April 12

Play-In Game 3: Bulls 109, Raptors 105

Bulls 109, Raptors 105 Play-In Game 4: Thunder 123, Pelicans 118

Friday, April 14