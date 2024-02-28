Evidence continues to mount suggesting Kentucky freshman Reed Sheppard should be regarded as one of the top prospects in the 2024 NBA Draft class. The 6-foot-3 guard turned in the best performance of an impressive campaign Tuesday by leading the Wildcats with 32 points, seven assists, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks in a 91-89 win at Mississippi State.
Sheppard hit the game-winning floater with under a second remaining and came away with the game-clinching steal on the Bulldogs' ensuing possession in the latest demonstration of his all-around game. Detractors will claim his 51.7% 3-point shooting mark won't translate to the NBA. They'll claim that his size and moderate athleticism will limit his defensive impact. But if they do, it's likely because they haven't watched Kentucky play much this season. Sheppard's feel for the game is off the charts, as are his fundamentals and shooting mechanics. His athleticism is also on par with a handful of high-impact NBA guards who have similar physical frames.
Tyrese Maxey, Jalen Brunson, Derrick White and Fred VanVleet come to mind as examples of high-level NBA players who are all 6-4 or shorter. None were selected in the top-20 of their respective drafts. But they've all either been All-Stars or All-Defensive Team honorees, and all four rank among the top-60 in win shares per 48 minutes this season, largely because of their intangibles.
if NBA general managers had it to do over again, all four would have been selected much higher. In this relatively weak draft class, there is no excuse for Sheppard to slip out of the lottery. If he does, there will be widespread regret for years to come.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Risacher brings great size and length to the wing with encouraging fluidity on his outside shot. Like any young international prospect, Risacher will need time to develop the physicality required to thrive in the NBA. In the absence of an obvious headliner from the class, he's as deserving as anyone to be taken No. 1 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Sarr is an athletic rim protector with upside as a perimeter defender. His 3-point shooting percentages leave something to be desired. But for a young player of his size, he's ahead of the curve offensively in how he's flashed the ability to handle the basketball and create shots.
Round 1- Pick 3
Topic is a big European guard with a nifty handle and natural passing instincts. It's easy to envision him facilitating out of the pick-and-roll. Whoever drafts him may need to be patient with his 3-point shot but will be getting a player with tantalizing offensive upside.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 187 lbs
If you don't think Sheppard is a lottery-level player, it's because you haven't watched much Kentucky basketball and are relying on the same stereotypes as the evaluators who pegged him as the fifth-best player in his own signing class at UK. He's an elite defender, elite shooter and one of the best passers in college basketball.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Buzelis hasn't shot it great from 3-point range for G League Ignite, but he's shown a well-rounded offensive game and is making an impact on the defensive end. In a draft class full of rangy wings with potential versatility, he is arguably the most well-rounded of the bunch.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Colorado • Fr • 6'8" / 190 lbs
If you want to nitpick, Williams has turned the ball over a lot and hasn't rated as one of Colorado's top defenders during his freshman season. But his offensive efficiency has been off the charts, and he's got all the physical tools and talent needed to potentially develop into an NBA All-Star.
From Toronto Raptors
Round 1 - Pick 7
Connecticut • Fr • 6'6" / 215 lbs
Castle is a big, versatile guard capable of facilitating the offense or playing off the ball. He also rates as UConn's No. 2 defender behind only 7-4 Donovan Clingan, according to evanmiya.com. From an intangibles perspective, it's remarkably impressive to see a freshman making such valuable contributions to the reigning national title winners.
From Brooklyn Nets
Round 1 - Pick 8
Salaun is demonstrating encouraging proficiency as a 3-point shooter overseas, suggesting his floor would be as a rotational 3-and-D wing. If the flashes he's shown as an attacker and finisher translate to the next level, then he could be a dynamic NBA playmaker.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 195 lbs
Walter hasn't been the world's most efficient offensive player in his lone season of college basketball, but he's shown all the tools which made him a five-star prospect. He's athletic and rangy, and his excellent free-throw shooting suggests there is long-term shooting upside.
From Houston Rockets
Round 1 - Pick 10
Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 213 lbs
Knecht is one of the oldest players with lottery potential in recent memory after five years of college basketball. But he's proven that he is an elite scorer at all three levels while playing for an excellent Tennessee team that has faced some of college basketball's top opposition.
From Utah Jazz
Round 1 - Pick 11
Duke • Soph • 7'0" / 248 lbs
Filipowski's offensive efficiency and rim protection have improved this season. He could have been a first-round pick last year. After another year of quality development, he's undoubtedly a lottery-level talent in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 176 lbs
Dillingham is an offensive wizard with a knockdown 3-point shot and a knack for finishing at the rim among the trees. He can play either guard spot and hit shots off the dribble or as a spot-up shooter. His defense is unimpressive, but that's no shock for a young and slender guard.
From Los Angeles Lakers
Round 1 - Pick 13
Baylor • Fr • 7'0" / 235 lbs
Missi is a bouncy post player and potentially elite shot blocker who is effective offensively as a dunker, lob threat and face-up operator in the high post. He's still learning the game and 3-pointers aren't even close to being a part of his arsenal. But his tremendous defensive upside, length and athleticism make him an intriguing prospect.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Jared McCain PG
Duke • Fr • 6'3" / 197 lbs
For a slender guard, McCain's offensive efficiency has been off the charts. He's a relentless worker who can play either guard spot, and he rebounds well for his size. McCain's defense isn't a strength, but his offensive upside makes up for it, and he's no worse defensively than most players his size.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Dayton • Jr • 6'10" / 235 lbs
Holmes is an athletic big man with a ton of variety in his game on both ends. He swats shots at the rim but can also move his feet to stay in front of smaller players. Offensively, he can score from the block or pull you out to the 3-point line with a sweet jumper. He can also put it on the deck and attack the closeout. Holmes is one of the most underrated players in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 16
USC • Fr • 6'5" / 210 lbs
Collier is an elite offensive guard with three-way scoring chops and the size to become a quality defender. There's a reason he was ranked the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2023 by 247Sports, and it's mostly because he can get buckets.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Holland's offensive game needs plenty of refining, but his upside as a long and athletic wing is obvious. Few in this class share Holland's potential as a perimeter defender. If he can establish an offensive identity, Holland could be a useful NBA player earlier than many in this draft.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Connecticut • Soph • 7'2" / 280 lbs
Clingan's professional identity will be as a rim protector and dunker. There isn't much else to his game, but he's elite in those facets, which will make him useful to the right NBA team.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Smith's 3-point shooting numbers are encouraging, and his solid free-throw shooting suggests they are no fluke. Defensively, he may be something of a "tweener" lacking the physicality of most fives and the lateral quickness of many fours. But a franchise with vision and developmental chops can help him reach proficiency on that end.
From Dallas Mavericks
Round 1 - Pick 20
Jaylon Tyson SF
California • Jr • 6'7" / 215 lbs
Tyson is a two-way wing with impressive offensive efficiency for such a high-volume player. Perhaps the elite-level upside isn't there. But with a proven body of work in college basketball on both ends of the floor and good size, he should have a reasonably high floor in the NBA.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Ryan Dunn SF
Virginia • Soph • 6'8" / 216 lbs
Dunn may be the best defender in the draft class. His perimeter shot needs a ton of work, but he's efficient inside the arc and is a versatile menace with elite shot-swatting DNA on the other end.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Providence • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
Carter is a menacing perimeter defender whose draft stock has surged this season amid a massive uptick in his 3-point shooting volume and percentage. He can play either guard spot and defend taller players.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Miami (Fla.) • Fr • 6'8" / 205 lbs
George is a big wing who shoots it well from deep while playing quality defense. Those two traits alone make him worth a look in the first round. But there are some edges that need to be smoothed out, especially with regard to his offensive game inside the arc.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Dillon Jones SG
Weber State • Jr • 6'6" / 235 lbs
Since catching the attention of NBA scouts last season, Jones has only improved upon his stat-stuffing game, raising his 3-point percentage and remaining impressively efficient as a high-volume player with intriguing defensive upside.
From Los Angeles Clippers
Round 1 - Pick 25
Creighton • Jr • 6'4" / 190 lbs
Alexander is a stingy perimeter defender for his size and brings three-way scoring chops to the table as a versatile guard capable of playing on or off the ball. His 3-point shooting percentage has slipped this season, but he retains high-upside as a shooter as evidenced by a steady career free-throw mark of above 80%.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Indiana • Soph • 7'0" / 242 lbs
Ware is flying under the radar since Indiana is languishing outside the NCAA Tournament picture. But he's shown all the flashes of why he was a five-star prospect in the Class of 2022. With an effective 3-point shot and shot-blocking ability, there is a home for him in an NBA rotation.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Wake Forest • Jr • 6'5" / 185 lbs
A change of scenery was all Sallis needed to begin realizing his potential after two seasons as a reserve at Gonzaga. His offensive efficiency has been stunning for Wake Forest and has actually improved amid the grind of conference play.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Kentucky • Fr • 6'8" / 203 lbs
Edwards has improved as an outside shooter as the season has progressed, helping him to quietly evolve into an efficient secondary option for a loaded Kentucky team. He's not been the star that many expected him to be out of high school, but the upside is still there, and that should become obvious to scouts if he goes through the pre-draft process.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Kansas • Sr • 6'7" / 212 lbs
The biggest questions with McCullar are about his health and age as he's sat out several games this season due to a lingering knee issue. If he checks out medically, he could make an early impact as one of the oldest prospects in this class with a well-proven skill set as a two-way wing.
Round 1 - Pick 30
D.J. Wagner PG
Kentucky • Fr • 6'4" / 192 lbs
Just because Wagner has been overshadowed by some of the other quality freshmen on Kentucky's roster shouldn't take away from the flashes of potential he's shown. The biggest issue is his unimpressive 3-point shooting. But the playmaking and shot-creation potential remain appealing.