Round 1 - Pick 1 Zaccharie Risacher SF France • 6'9" / 204 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Risacher brings great size and length to the wing with encouraging fluidity on his outside shot. Like any young international prospect, Risacher will need time to develop the physicality required to thrive in the NBA. In the absence of an obvious headliner from the class, he's as deserving as anyone to be taken No. 1 overall.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Alex Sarr C France • 7'1" / 217 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Sarr is an athletic rim protector with upside as a perimeter defender. His 3-point shooting percentages leave something to be desired. But for a young player of his size, he's ahead of the curve offensively in how he's flashed the ability to handle the basketball and create shots.

Round 1- Pick 3 Nikola Topic PG Serbia • 6'6" / 201 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Topic is a big European guard with a nifty handle and natural passing instincts. It's easy to envision him facilitating out of the pick-and-roll. Whoever drafts him may need to be patient with his 3-point shot but will be getting a player with tantalizing offensive upside.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Reed Sheppard SG Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 187 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 12.5 RPG 4.4 APG 4.2 3P% 51.7% If you don't think Sheppard is a lottery-level player, it's because you haven't watched much Kentucky basketball and are relying on the same stereotypes as the evaluators who pegged him as the fifth-best player in his own signing class at UK. He's an elite defender, elite shooter and one of the best passers in college basketball.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Matas Buzelis PF G League Ignite • 6'8" / 209 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 13.3 RPG 6.5 APG 1.6 3P% 31.1% Buzelis hasn't shot it great from 3-point range for G League Ignite, but he's shown a well-rounded offensive game and is making an impact on the defensive end. In a draft class full of rangy wings with potential versatility, he is arguably the most well-rounded of the bunch.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Cody Williams SG Colorado • Fr • 6'8" / 190 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 13.7 RPG 3.3 APG 1.8 3P% 45.7% If you want to nitpick, Williams has turned the ball over a lot and hasn't rated as one of Colorado's top defenders during his freshman season. But his offensive efficiency has been off the charts, and he's got all the physical tools and talent needed to potentially develop into an NBA All-Star.

From From Toronto Raptors Round 1 - Pick 7 Stephon Castle PG Connecticut • Fr • 6'6" / 215 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 10.9 RPG 4.3 APG 3 3P% 30.4% Castle is a big, versatile guard capable of facilitating the offense or playing off the ball. He also rates as UConn's No. 2 defender behind only 7-4 Donovan Clingan, according to evanmiya.com. From an intangibles perspective, it's remarkably impressive to see a freshman making such valuable contributions to the reigning national title winners.

From From Brooklyn Nets Round 1 - Pick 8 Tidjane Salaun SF France • 6'9" / 212 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Salaun is demonstrating encouraging proficiency as a 3-point shooter overseas, suggesting his floor would be as a rotational 3-and-D wing. If the flashes he's shown as an attacker and finisher translate to the next level, then he could be a dynamic NBA playmaker.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Ja'Kobe Walter SG Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 195 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 14.8 RPG 4.4 APG 1.5 3P% 33.5% Walter hasn't been the world's most efficient offensive player in his lone season of college basketball, but he's shown all the tools which made him a five-star prospect. He's athletic and rangy, and his excellent free-throw shooting suggests there is long-term shooting upside.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 10 Dalton Knecht SG Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 213 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 20.1 RPG 5 APG 2 3P% 40.3% Knecht is one of the oldest players with lottery potential in recent memory after five years of college basketball. But he's proven that he is an elite scorer at all three levels while playing for an excellent Tennessee team that has faced some of college basketball's top opposition.

From From Utah Jazz Round 1 - Pick 11 Kyle Filipowski C Duke • Soph • 7'0" / 248 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.9 RPG 8.2 APG 2.8 3P% 34.4% Filipowski's offensive efficiency and rim protection have improved this season. He could have been a first-round pick last year. After another year of quality development, he's undoubtedly a lottery-level talent in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Rob Dillingham PG Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 176 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 14.8 RPG 2.9 APG 3.8 3P% 44.5% Dillingham is an offensive wizard with a knockdown 3-point shot and a knack for finishing at the rim among the trees. He can play either guard spot and hit shots off the dribble or as a spot-up shooter. His defense is unimpressive, but that's no shock for a young and slender guard.

From From Los Angeles Lakers Round 1 - Pick 13 Yves Missi C Baylor • Fr • 7'0" / 235 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 11 RPG 5.6 APG 0.4 3P% 0 Missi is a bouncy post player and potentially elite shot blocker who is effective offensively as a dunker, lob threat and face-up operator in the high post. He's still learning the game and 3-pointers aren't even close to being a part of his arsenal. But his tremendous defensive upside, length and athleticism make him an intriguing prospect.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jared McCain PG Duke • Fr • 6'3" / 197 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th PPG 13.6 RPG 4.9 APG 1.8 3P% 41.1% For a slender guard, McCain's offensive efficiency has been off the charts. He's a relentless worker who can play either guard spot, and he rebounds well for his size. McCain's defense isn't a strength, but his offensive upside makes up for it, and he's no worse defensively than most players his size.

Round 1 - Pick 15 DaRon Holmes II PF Dayton • Jr • 6'10" / 235 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 20 RPG 8 APG 2.6 3P% 37.1% Holmes is an athletic big man with a ton of variety in his game on both ends. He swats shots at the rim but can also move his feet to stay in front of smaller players. Offensively, he can score from the block or pull you out to the 3-point line with a sweet jumper. He can also put it on the deck and attack the closeout. Holmes is one of the most underrated players in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Isaiah Collier PG USC • Fr • 6'5" / 210 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 16 RPG 2.8 APG 4.3 3P% 31.3% Collier is an elite offensive guard with three-way scoring chops and the size to become a quality defender. There's a reason he was ranked the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2023 by 247Sports, and it's mostly because he can get buckets.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Ron Holland PF G League Ignite • 6'6" / 204 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 19.5 RPG 6.7 APG 3.1 3P% 24% Holland's offensive game needs plenty of refining, but his upside as a long and athletic wing is obvious. Few in this class share Holland's potential as a perimeter defender. If he can establish an offensive identity, Holland could be a useful NBA player earlier than many in this draft.

From From Golden State Warriors Round 1 - Pick 18 Donovan Clingan C Connecticut • Soph • 7'2" / 280 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 12.3 RPG 6.5 APG 1.3 3P% 20% Clingan's professional identity will be as a rim protector and dunker. There isn't much else to his game, but he's elite in those facets, which will make him useful to the right NBA team.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Tyler Smith PF G League Ignite • 6'11" / 224 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 14.1 RPG 5.1 APG 1.4 3P% 39.8% Smith's 3-point shooting numbers are encouraging, and his solid free-throw shooting suggests they are no fluke. Defensively, he may be something of a "tweener" lacking the physicality of most fives and the lateral quickness of many fours. But a franchise with vision and developmental chops can help him reach proficiency on that end.

From From Dallas Mavericks Round 1 - Pick 20 Jaylon Tyson SF California • Jr • 6'7" / 215 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 20.1 RPG 7 APG 3.3 3P% 36.4% Tyson is a two-way wing with impressive offensive efficiency for such a high-volume player. Perhaps the elite-level upside isn't there. But with a proven body of work in college basketball on both ends of the floor and good size, he should have a reasonably high floor in the NBA.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Ryan Dunn SF Virginia • Soph • 6'8" / 216 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 8.4 RPG 6.9 APG 0.8 3P% 21.4% Dunn may be the best defender in the draft class. His perimeter shot needs a ton of work, but he's efficient inside the arc and is a versatile menace with elite shot-swatting DNA on the other end.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Devin Carter G Providence • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK N/A POSITION RNK N/A PPG 19.3 RPG 8.3 APG 3.6 3P% 39.6% Carter is a menacing perimeter defender whose draft stock has surged this season amid a massive uptick in his 3-point shooting volume and percentage. He can play either guard spot and defend taller players.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Kyshawn George G Miami (Fla.) • Fr • 6'8" / 205 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK N/A POSITION RNK N/A PPG 7.8 RPG 3.1 APG 2.3 3P% 41.3% George is a big wing who shoots it well from deep while playing quality defense. Those two traits alone make him worth a look in the first round. But there are some edges that need to be smoothed out, especially with regard to his offensive game inside the arc.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Dillon Jones SG Weber State • Jr • 6'6" / 235 lbs Projected Team Milwaukee PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 9th PPG 20.4 RPG 9.5 APG 5.1 3P% 35.2% Since catching the attention of NBA scouts last season, Jones has only improved upon his stat-stuffing game, raising his 3-point percentage and remaining impressively efficient as a high-volume player with intriguing defensive upside.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 25 Trey Alexander SG Creighton • Jr • 6'4" / 190 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 17.6 RPG 5.9 APG 4.6 3P% 33.1% Alexander is a stingy perimeter defender for his size and brings three-way scoring chops to the table as a versatile guard capable of playing on or off the ball. His 3-point shooting percentage has slipped this season, but he retains high-upside as a shooter as evidenced by a steady career free-throw mark of above 80%.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Kel'el Ware C Indiana • Soph • 7'0" / 242 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK N/A POSITION RNK N/A PPG 15.6 RPG 9.5 APG 1.5 3P% 43.8% Ware is flying under the radar since Indiana is languishing outside the NCAA Tournament picture. But he's shown all the flashes of why he was a five-star prospect in the Class of 2022. With an effective 3-point shot and shot-blocking ability, there is a home for him in an NBA rotation.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Hunter Sallis SG Wake Forest • Jr • 6'5" / 185 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 18.3 RPG 4.1 APG 2.5 3P% 42.8% A change of scenery was all Sallis needed to begin realizing his potential after two seasons as a reserve at Gonzaga. His offensive efficiency has been stunning for Wake Forest and has actually improved amid the grind of conference play.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Justin Edwards G Kentucky • Fr • 6'8" / 203 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK N/A POSITION RNK N/A PPG 8.6 RPG 3.5 APG 0.9 3P% 34.8% Edwards has improved as an outside shooter as the season has progressed, helping him to quietly evolve into an efficient secondary option for a loaded Kentucky team. He's not been the star that many expected him to be out of high school, but the upside is still there, and that should become obvious to scouts if he goes through the pre-draft process.

From From Oklahoma City Thunder Round 1 - Pick 29 Kevin McCullar Jr. SG Kansas • Sr • 6'7" / 212 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 19 RPG 6.4 APG 4.4 3P% 35.2% The biggest questions with McCullar are about his health and age as he's sat out several games this season due to a lingering knee issue. If he checks out medically, he could make an early impact as one of the oldest prospects in this class with a well-proven skill set as a two-way wing.