The Utah Jazz are trading Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji to the Toronto Raptors for Otto Porter Jr., Kira Lewis Jr. and a 2024 first-round pick, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal marks the second move the Jazz have made in their apparent decision to operate as sellers. On Wednesday, they moved starting forward Simone Fontecchio to the Detroit Pistons in a separate move, signaling that they are open for business to contenders hoping to swipe some of their veterans.

Still, the decision to move Agbaji, still in only his second season, is a bit more surprising. Though his role had declined, he showed quite a bit of promise as a rookie and was a lottery pick of the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2022 before winding up in Utah through the Donovan Mitchell trade.

The Raptors have been in rebuilding mode since they decided to trade OG Anunoby earlier in the season. That move set the tone for this one as it signaled a desire to add young players over draft picks when possible. The Raptors got Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett in that trade. Now, in Agbaji, they've landed another player who fits the timeline of All-Star Scottie Barnes.

In Olynyk, they've landed an older player, but a big man who provides badly-needed shooting. Olynyk is the ninth Canadian player ever to join the Raptors and the second this season following Barrett. Interest in Olynyk has been high around the league, so winning teams will likely call Toronto hoping to pry him away before the deadline. As Toronto already had four high picks in this upcoming draft, moving one now for a young player they like and a valuable veteran made some sense.

The Raptors and Jazz both still have possible deals on the table. Toronto is said to be looking to trade Bruce Brown, whom they acquired in the Pascal Siakam trade, while the Jazz still have several veterans who could find new homes before the deadline. These are two of the more active trading franchises in the league at the moment, so expect plenty more wheeling and dealing.