The Philadelphia 76ers have added some depth to their backcourt by agreeing to sign guard Patrick Beverley to a one-year deal for the veteran's minimum. The move was first announced by Beverley on his podcast and confirmed to CBS Sports.

Beverley will bring his trademark tenacity and a veteran presence to a Sixers team that is currently pretty thin in the backcourt. Philadelphia lost reserve guard Shake Milton to the Timberwolves in free agency, and the team is also expected to trade James Harden after he opted into his $35 million player option for next season.

The 76ers will be Beverley's sixth NBA team, as he has previously spent time with the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls.

He started last season with the Lakers but was traded to the Orlando Magic prior to the trade deadline in February. He quickly agreed to a buyout with Orlando without playing a game for the team, and went on to sign with the Bulls. In 22 games in Chicago -- all starts -- Beverley averaged 5.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and one steal per game.

For Philadelphia, signing Beverley, 34, is a low-risk move, as the deal is just for a single season with minimum money. The Sixers want to maintain future financial flexibility and the signing is in line with that. The team is likely to add other similar contracts to fill out the rest of the roster.

Beverley is familiar with Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, as Morey originally signed Beverley to the Rockets in 2013. Prior to that, he had been playing in Russia. Beverley also has a prior relationship with new Sixers head coach Nick Nurse, as he played a few games for Nurse on the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the G League back in 2013.