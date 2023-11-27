The Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers are slated to do battle for the first time this season on Monday. Now the matchup will have a little bit more intrigue.

During Monday's shootaround, Sixers forward Paul Reed was asked about slowing down Lakers star Anthony Davis. Reed responded by calling the eight-time All-Star "a big flopper."

"He's a big flopper, so make sure that I don't get in foul trouble early," Reed said, per ESPN's Austin Krell. "Can't be too aggressive with him. You know, he's gonna be flailing. So, gotta make sure that I stay out of foul trouble."

It's evident that Davis gets to the charity stripe fairly often. He's currently averaging 5.9 free throw attempts this season, as well as averaging 7.0 free throw attempts over the course of his NBA career.

Davis and teammate LeBron James have earned a big reputation throughout the league when it comes to flopping. Regardless, Davis is in the midst of a very successful season as he's put together averages of 22.1 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.9 blocks while shooting 54.9 percent from the field.

Davis is currently being listed as probable for Monday's due to a hip issue. It's likely that Davis will suit up against the Sixers, and may have a little bit of added motivation following Reed's comments.