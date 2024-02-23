The second half of the season keeps rolling as the Philadelphia 76ers (32-23) host the Cleveland Cavaliers (36-18) on Friday. Before the break, Cleveland went 9-1 over its past 10 games. That didn't carry over into Thursday, however, as the Orlando Magic beat the Cavaliers 116-109. Meanwhile, the Knicks beat Philadelphia 110-96. Joel Embiid (knee) remains out for the Sixers, while Donovan Mitchell (illness) is day-to-day for the Cavs.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Cleveland is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Cavaliers vs. 76ers odds via SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 227.5.

Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Sixers vs. Cavs:

Cavaliers vs. 76ers spread: Cleveland -3.5

Cavaliers vs. 76ers over/under: 227.5 points

Cavaliers vs. 76ers money line: Cleveland -169, Philadelphia +142

PHI: Sixers are 31-23 ATS this season

CLE: Cavaliers are 14-10 ATS on the road this season

Why the 76ers can cover

Guard Tyrese Maxey is an athletic threat in the backcourt. Maxey thrives in the pick-and-roll as a scorer and facilitator. The 23-year-old is averaging 25.7 points and 6.4 assists per game. He also shoots 37% from downtown and 85% from the free-throw line. In Wednesday's game versus the Knicks, Maxey dropped 35 points and five assists.

Guard Buddy Hield was recently acquired from the Indiana Pacers and he gives the Sixers another threat on the perimeter who excels as a catch-and-shoot option. The Oklahoma product is averaging 22.3 points, four rebounds and 7.5 assists in four games with the 76ers. On Feb. 14 against the Heat, Hield finished with 22 points, 10 assists and made five threes.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Guard Max Strus is a knockdown shooter on the perimeter. The DePaul product averages 12.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He's scored at least 14 points in two of the last four games. In his last game, Strus racked up 18 points, four boards and six assists.

Forward Evan Mobley has been a powerful force in the frontcourt. Mobley has a soft touch around the rim with the awareness to grab rebounds. The USC product averages 15.8 points, 10.2 rebounds and shoots 58% from the floor. He's compiled 17 double-doubles thus far. In the Dec. 12 contest against the 76ers, Mobley finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

How to make Cavaliers vs. 76ers picks

