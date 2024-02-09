The Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers square off on Friday, one day after the 2024 NBA trade deadline passed. The Hawks are 22-29 overall and on a two-game losing streak. The Sixers are 30-20 this season, though Philadelphia has lost seven of the last eight games amid injury issues. Joel Embiid (knee), De'Anthony Melton (back), Robert Covington (knee) and Nicolas Batum (hamstring) are out for the 76ers. Dejounte Murray (back) is listed as questionable for the Hawks, with Clint Capela (adductor) ruled out.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists Atlanta as the 4-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 243.5 in the latest Hawks vs. 76ers odds. Before making any 76ers vs. Hawks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Sixers vs. Hawks. You can head to SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Hawks vs. Sixers:

Hawks vs. 76ers spread: Hawks -4

Hawks vs. 76ers over/under: 243.5 points

Hawks vs. 76ers money line: Hawks -170, 76ers +141

ATL: The Hawks are 8-16 against the spread in road games

PHI: The 76ers are 16-10 against the spread home games

Why the Hawks can cover

The Hawks are rolling on offense as they arrive in Philadelphia. Atlanta is scoring 1.248 points per possession in the last six games, the best mark in the NBA over that stretch. The Hawks are also scoring almost 1.18 points per possession for the season, ranking in the top ten of the NBA, and Atlanta commits a turnover on only 13.0% of offensive trips. The Hawks are in the top third of the league in points in the paint (51.9 per game) and 3-pointers (13.8 per game), with Atlanta also dominating the free throw line and the offensive glass.

Quin Snyder's team ranks in the top five of the NBA in offensive rebound rate (31.7%), second-chance points (16.1 per game), free throw creation (24.8 attempts per game) and free throw accuracy (81.2%). The Hawks lean heavily on All-Star guard Trae Young, who is averaging 27.1 points and 10.9 assists per game to rank near the top of the NBA in both categories. On defense, the Hawks are far from perfect, but Atlanta is able to create havoc on a consistent basis. The Hawks rank in the top 10 of the NBA in steals (7.8 per game) and turnovers created (14.5 per game), with Atlanta entering this matchup at much closer to full strength than Philadelphia from an injury standpoint. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia has a very favorable offensive matchup against Atlanta. The 76ers scored 1.24 points per possession in the first three games against the Hawks this season, averaging 32.7 free throw attempts per game and converting more than 38% of 3-point attempts. For the season, Philadelphia is in the top six of the NBA in offensive efficiency, putting up 1.187 points per possession. The 76ers lead the NBA in turnover rate (12.0%), free throw creation (26.9 attempts per game), and free throw accuracy (83.3%), with top-eight marks in fast break points (16.4 per game), points in the paint (52.5 per game) and second-chance points (15.1 per game).

Philadelphia is also positioned to take advantage of Atlanta's defensive weaknesses. The Hawks are allowing 1.20 points per possession this season, and Atlanta lands in the bottom three of the NBA in several defensive categories. That includes opponent field goal percentage, opponent 2-point percentage, opponent 3-point percentage, assists allowed, fast break points allowed and points in the paint allowed. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Hawks vs. 76ers picks

The model has simulated Sixers vs. Hawks 10,000 times and is leaning Under on the total, projecting 241 combined points.

