Possibly the most intriguing first-round series of the 2024 NBA playoffs gets underway on Saturday evening when the No. 2 seed New York Knicks (50-32) host the No. 7 seed Philadelphia 76ers (47-35) in an Eastern Conference battle at 6 p.m. ET. Philadelphia advanced to the first round with a 105-104 win over Miami in the play-in tournament on Wednesday, erasing a 14-point deficit. Star center Joel Embiid battled through a lingering knee injury, scoring 23 points and grabbing 15 rebounds in 38 minutes. He is expected to be listed on the injury report throughout this series, but he should be on the court barring a setback or new injury.

Embiid has an over/under of 29.5 points in the latest Knicks vs. 76ers prop odds, while his player rebounds total is 11.5. Which side of those NBA player props should you target with your 76ers vs. Knicks SGP picks and best bets? Before making any Knicks vs. 76ers prop picks on sites like PrizePicks for Saturday, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters the 2024 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 88-58 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,600. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

For Saturday's NBA playoff game between the Knicks vs. Sixers, the model has locked in its NBA best bets. You can only see the model's NBA prop picks at SportsLine.

Top NBA prop bet for Knicks vs. 76ers

After simulating Saturday's 76ers vs. Knicks game 10,000 times, the model says Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson goes over 30.5 points. Brunson has carried New York since teammate Julius Randle went down with a shoulder injury at the end of January, entering the playoffs as one of the league's hottest players. He closed the regular season with a 40-point performance against Chicago, marking the ninth time in the last 10 games that he has scored at least 30 points.

Brunson has scored 40-plus points on four occasions during that stretch, including a 61-point explosion against the Spurs at the end of March. He has thrived when his team has needed him the most this season, and he is rested after having the last five days off. SportsLine's model has Brunson finishing with 32 points in its latest simulations, pointing to the Over 30.5 as the value play in this game. You can see which other NBA picks to back here.

How to make NBA player prop picks for 76ers vs. Knicks

In addition, the model says another star sails past his total and has simulated every Knicks vs. 76ers prop 10,000 times. You need to see the model's analysis before making any 76ers vs. Knicks prop bets for the NBA playoffs.

Which 76ers vs. Knicks NBA prop picks should you target on Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see the NBA best bets from an advanced model that is on a 88-58 run on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.