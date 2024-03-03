A cross-conference battle has the Philadelphia 76ers (34-25) going on the road to play the Dallas Mavericks (34-26) on Sunday afternoon. The 76ers halted their two-game losing streak with a win on Mar. 1. They defeated the Charlotte Hornets 121-114. Meanwhile, Dallas has dropped three of its past four games. The Celtics blew out the Mavericks 138-110 in their last outing.

76ers vs. Mavericks spread: Dallas -8.5

76ers vs. Mavericks over/under: 237.5 points

76ers vs. Mavericks money line: Dallas -359, Philadelphia +284

DAL: The Mavs are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games

PHI: The Sixers are 1-5 ATS in their last six games

Why the 76ers can cover

Guard Tyrese Maxey provides the 76ers with an athletic playmaker in the backcourt. Maxey has a reliable jumper and scans the floor well as a passer. He ranks 13th in the NBA in scoring (26.1) with a team-high 6.3 assists per game. In his last contest, Maxey stuffed the stat sheet with 33 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

Forward Tobias Harris gives the team another perimeter asset. Harris has a knockdown jumper on the outside while being a solid rebounder. The Tennessee product averages 17.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. He's also shooting 35% from downtown. In Friday's win over the Hornets, Harris logged 31 points and 12 rebounds while knocking down five 3-pointers.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Guard Luka Doncic is certainly one of the best players in the game. Doncic uses his basketball IQ and instincts to beat defenders to the spot to either score or dish the rock. He leads the NBA in scoring (34.5) and ranks third in assists (9.7). He's notched back-to-back triple-doubles. In his last outing, Doncic finished with 37 points, 12 boards, and 11 assists.

Forward P.J. Washington has been a good addition since being acquired in February. Washington has excellent footwork and a soft touch around the rim. He can also knock down shots out on the perimeter. He logs 13.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per contest. In his previous contest, Washington had 17 points and seven boards.

How to make Mavericks vs. 76ers picks

