Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards' first signature shoe with Adidas is set to release in mid-December and he's been doing everything he can to promote it before the launch. Edwards named Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant as one player he'd like to see wear the kicks, but Durant wasn't a fan of that idea and responded by voicing his opinion on X.

Adidas didn't take kindly to Durant's answer and fired back with a since-deleted message that read "u dusty bouta retire soon anyway." Adidas then followed up with another message suggesting that their initial response was meant to have been sent from a burner account.

Durant, who has a lifetime Nike contract, has long been accused of making burner accounts to voice his opinions via social media. This probably won't make him sporting Adidas gear more likely.

Edwards is having a career year for a Timberwolves squad that sits atop the Western Conference standings ahead of the weekend. He's averaging career highs in points (26.4), rebounds (5.9), and assists (5.0) through 17 games. Edwards won't get a chance to go toe-to-toe with Durant to even up his team's season series against the Suns until April. Durant scored 31 points and handed Minnesota a 133-115 loss in November.