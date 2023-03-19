Minnesota Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards will be listed as day-to-day as he recovers from an ankle injury suffered during the team's thrilling 139-131 double-overtime loss to the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

That's a huge sigh of relief for Edwards, after initial reports hinted at a more severe injury, however Edwards is no longer wearing a walking boot and the swelling around his ankle has decreased, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The injury occurred late in the first quarter, when Edwards drove to his right and was trapped by Alex Caruso and Nikola Vucevic, who hoped to force the ball out of his hands. Edwards made the right read and fired a cross-court pass to a wide-open Mike Conley, who knocked down a 3-pointer. Unfortunately, before the ball even went through the basket, you could hear Edwards yelling in pain over the broadcast.

Edwards jumped to make his pass and upon landing his right ankle turned violently. He pounded the ground with his hand in agony, and eventually had to be helped to the locker room because he was unable to put any weight on his right leg.

Edwards was officially ruled out for the game in the third quarter. While missing any time isn't ideal for a Timberwolves team that is fighting for a playoff spot out West, with Edwards listed as day-to-day that means he may only miss one or two games as opposed to a multi-week absence. Minnesota next plays against the New York Knicks on Monday, followed by a home game against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. However, after those two games the Wolves don't play again until Sunday in a road game against the Golden State Warriors, perhaps Edwards would be able to return then if his ankle has healed.

Despite what may be a short stay on the injury report, any games missed by Edwards is still a significant loss for a Minnesota teams that has also been playing without Karl-Anthony Towns since Nov. 28. With KAT out, Edwards has assumed full control of the team and made his first All-Star appearance last month in Salt Lake City. For the season, he's averaging 25 points, six rebounds and 4.5 assists, while shooting 46% from the field and 36.9% from 3-point land.

With Edwards potentially missing time, that could shake up the West standings, as the Wolves now fall below .500 for the season at 35-37. That mark leaves them right in the middle of the crowded bottom half of the Western Conference standings; they are 1.5 games behind the No. 6 Dallas Mavericks a game back of the No. 7 Golden State Warriors, and just a half-game ahead of the 11th place Los Angeles Lakers.