Big Baller Brand gets an 'F' from Better Business Bureau over negative reviews

LaVar Ball is a brand unto himself, but he seems to be having an awful lot of trouble managing his business. Ball, with his outsized persona, has done everything in the last year from willing Lonzo Ball onto the Lakers to pulling his younger sons LiAngelo and LaMelo out of school so they can play professionally in Lithuania. But one thing he hasn't been able to do: Save his Big Baller Brand rating from getting an "F" from the Better Business Bureau.

In the past year, the BBB has closed 32 complaints. 14 of those complaints are delivery issues, and 15 are problems with the product/service. Many of the problems include customers asking for refunds, which the Big Baller Brand does not provide.

The best review, by far, is a poor soul that had big buyer's remorse.

This company does not offer refunds. I purchased 2 items and was told there would be a 1-2 week delay. I have been waiting 6 weeks now, and when I asked why it was taking so long, I was called a "small baller". At this point I believe they have decided to steal my money.

Just imagine getting called a "small baller" because you waited six weeks for an item and wanted to know where it was. And then going online to say you were called a small baller. Also, is LaVar Ball also his company's customer service rep? I want a recording of that phone call.

Another review came from an incredibly loyal customer.

I'm a big fan of Lavar Ball and Big Baller Brand, so naturally when the Melo Ball 1's came out I was going to order them. I ordered them in November because the site said 'shipping by december 23'. I look on the site on December 24, it now says 'shipping by february 23'... No email from the company or anything! In that same order I also purchased a shirt, expecting them to ship separately since the shoes allegedly wouldn't come out for another month. No shirt, no shoes, no nothing. I'm pretty disappointed in spending $450 on the shoes and shirt and I just want my merch or my money back.

The random pushback is a concern. BBB either wasn't ready for the volume of orders it was going to get or Ball REALLY wrote a check that he couldn't cash. Either way, the Better Business Bureau crushing the Big Baller Brand is not a war that Big Baller Brand will win. When you're writing out the two BBBs, the Better Business Bureau is the one that stays upper case in that fight. For a full list of complaints and reviews, you can follow this link to the Better Business Bureau's page.