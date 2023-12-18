Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal will be out for the next two weeks with a right ankle sprain, the team announced on Monday. Beal, who was injured during the team's loss to the New York Knicks on Dec. 15, will be re-evaluated at the beginning of January.

Beal landed on the foot of Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo following a 3-point attempt at the 7:29 mark of the first quarter, leading to a severe roll of the ankle. DiVincenzo was called for a flagrant foul on the play, while Beal stayed in the game to make his free throw before being subbed out and heading to the locker room.

Beal had just returned to the lineup on Dec. 12 following a 12-game absence due to a back injury. He has only played in six games this season, and is averaging 14.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists on 42.9% 3-point shooting.

"I'm disappointed for him. He worked really hard," Vogel said. "You could see the disappointment on his face in the back. That's my biggest concern, is just keeping him lifted. He'll get back soon enough, but it's been a frustrating type of season for him."

This latest injury and potential absence further stunts the development of the Suns' big three of Beal, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. The trio has only played 24 minutes together this season, and though the sample size has been limited, the results have been phenomenal with a net rating of plus-24.7. Obviously health is the priority, but the stars need to play together in order to build chemistry before what they hope is a long and successful playoff run.

Durant, who has dealt with his fair share of injuries over the past few seasons, thinks that Phoenix will eventually be back stronger than ever, despite the inability of their top trio to stay on the court.

"Shit happens. That's a part of it," Durant said. "Brad will be back. Great training staff. We got support behind him. He'll be back out there. You think we got bad luck? I don't believe in that."