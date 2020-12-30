The Milwaukee Bucks absolutely shellacked the Miami Heat Tuesday in a rematch of last season's Eastern Conference finals, breaking the record for most 3-pointers made by a team in a single game with 29. While the Heat took the series to make the NBA Finals earlier this year, it was the Bucks that took the new season's rematch with a dominant 144-97 victory.

The record itself was broken with just over six minutes left in the game. Milwaukee's second-round pick, Sam Merrill, brought the ball up the court and decided to shoot from the left corner of the arc to make the team's 28th 3-pointer.

In addition to breaking that team record, previously held by the Houston Rockets, the Bucks also set a new record for the most amount of players with a made 3-pointer with 12. Ironically enough, the only person who didn't knock down a 3-pointer during the Tuesday win was the reigning MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo -- though it wasn't for lack of trying as he missed both of his attempts behind the arc. Jrue Holiday led all his teammates with six made 3-pointers.

For fun, here are all the players who made a three for Milwaukee on Tuesday: Holiday, Merrill, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, Donte DiVincenzo, Bobby Portis, D.J. Wilson, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Jordan Nwora, Pat Connaughton, DJ Augustin and Bryn Forbes.

If the Heat found themselves feeling particularly incensed or embarrassed over the kind of performance that led to the Bucks absolutely kicking their teeth in, they won't have to wait long to try and exact revenge. Miami takes on Milwaukee once again tomorrow night.